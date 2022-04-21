Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples’ Day recognized as holidays in Seattle for the first time

On March 29, the Seattle City Council voted 7-0 to solidify both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Juneteenth as city holidays.
Juneteenth, which is observed June 19, acknowledges and honors the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The holiday originated in Galveston, Texas.
Juneteenth was established as the 12th federal holiday on June 17, 2021 with the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.
“This is a day of profound weight and profound power, a day in which we remember the moral strain, the terrible toll that slavery took on the country and continues to take,” President Joe Biden said, according to the Associated Press.
In June 2019, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a proclamation that recognizes the observation of Juneteenth in Washington state.
“This #Juneteenth, we acknowledge that it took 2 yrs after Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation for slaves in Texas to gain their freedom,” Inslee tweeted. “154 years later, we still have a long way to go — persistent racism and discrimination plague our country.”
The establishment of Juneteenth as a federal holiday allows federal employees to observe the holiday, but state legislation was required for the holiday to be recognized within Washington. On May 13, 2021, HB 1016 was approved by the Washington State Legislature and signed into law by Inslee, making Juneteenth a paid holiday for Washington state employees beginning in 2022.
“Honoring Juneteenth is just one step in reckoning with and redressing historical and ongoing systemic racism, inequity and injustice,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce wrote in a post commemorating Junenteenth last year.
On the national level, there continues to be a push to make Indigenous Peoples’ Day a paid federal holiday to celebrate and honor Indigenous people and commemorate their history and culture.
