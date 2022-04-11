King County Council approves Equitable Development Initiative

The King County Council approved its Equitable Development Initiative (EDI) on March 15, putting into motion the first of a two-phase plan to combat displacement across King County through increased resource allocation. Displacement, in this case, refers to the coerced or involuntary movement of people from their place of residence or business as a result of unsustainable costs or racialized zoning as historically experienced by marginalized communities in the U-District.
The second phase will entail in-depth analysis of data on displacement risk, setting objectives to combat disparities that contribute to the disproportionate displacement of residencies and commercial establishments of BIPoC. This phase will also establish partnerships with other agencies and organizations as well as leverage funding to maximize benefits.
The initiative, sponsored by Councilmembers Rod Dembowski, Jeanne Kohl-Welles, and Girmay Zahilay, who represent the area containing UW, has six guiding principles for its development: “advancing economic mobility and opportunity for residents.” “preventing residential, commercial and cultural displacement,” “building upon and protecting local cultural assets that anchor communities,” “supporting organizational capacity building,” “promoting transportation mobility and connectivity,” “enabling equitable access for all communities.”
Present-day residential, commercial, and cultural displacement in the U-District is due, in large part, to a history of racial exclusion in the neighborhood, according to a 2020 multimedia project by three UW students.
Through the use of racial deed restrictions — which were validated by the Supreme Court in 1926 — Asian Americans were restricted from occupying the U-District and became confined to areas, such as Seattle’s International District.
The Black population of Seattle, although widely dispersed across the city prior to the 1926 ruling, was increasingly forced to settle in areas deemed “hazardous” or “industrial,” according to a New Deal-era zoning map. By 1940, only 1.6% of the U-District population was made up of non-white residents.
“Displacement disrupts the community connections that make King County a vibrant and diverse place to live, and to combat that, we need intentional investment that prioritizes equity, accessibility, mobility, and opportunity for all residents,” Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles wrote in an email. “That’s why the Equitable Development Initiative is vital as the region continues to grow.”
For Lois Ko, owner of the Ave’s Sweet Alchemy Ice Creamery shop — who is also a board member of the U District Partnership — worries of displacement have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s great that the city is trying to help funnel money into the small businesses because we are barely keeping day-to-day operations going,” Ko said. “Business is getting better, and people are coming out to purchase, but our costs have gone up so significantly that we’re actually not at a breaking even point yet.”
Although the Ave will remain largely untouched, recent developments, such as the opening of the Brooklyn Avenue Link light rail station and the 2017 approval for upzoning will dramatically shape the population, not to mention the skyline, of the U-District.
“With all of the new construction, the big displacement question that we have is about small business and looking at how to support the businesses that have been here for decades,” Don Blakeney, executive director of the U District Partnership, said. “How do we use this development to stabilize our community? Can we help businesses that are in the neighborhood move into these new buildings that are coming? How do we kind of weave the fabric back together once this new stuff comes?”
The first phase of the EDI is due back to King County Council by June 30, and the second phase will be reviewed in 2023.
Reach reporter Taija PerryCook at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @taijalynne
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.