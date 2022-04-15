King County legislation passed to provide support to Ukraine, prepare for Ukrainian refugees

King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn and Rod Dembrowksi introduced legislation earlier this month to develop plans to support Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in February.
“Through this legislation, we are showing King County residents — including those with families in Ukraine, the Ukrainian people, and those fighting off Russian military forces — that we stand with them and [are] strongly against the aggressions against democracy happening right now,” Dunn said.
The motion includes suggestions to develop plans to support Ukraine, such as divesting in goods and services that benefit the Russian Federation and its leaders, providing surplus medical supplies for the Employee Giving Program (EGP), and working with federal, state, and local government and nonprofit partners.
“I think it's designed to send a very clear message that King County is strongly in support of the Ukrainian people and supporting individuals who are suffering as a result of the war there to bring them here, and to the extent they come, to support them,” Dembrowski said.
Dembowski said almost 15,000 King County employees have raised about $150,000 through the EGP. Employees can choose to opt in to donate to charitable causes from their regular paycheck.
During the April 6 committee of the whole meeting, the legislation was passed unanimously, 9-0.
Over the last decade, more than 30,000 refugees from over 70 countries have resettled in Washington state through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, according to the Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance (ORIA). This number includes over 6,000 Ukrainians who have resettled in local communities, with 121 people arriving since October 2021.
ORIA is working with refugee settlement agencies and local community organizations to prepare for arrivals from Ukraine. The office will work with communities and organizations to support Ukrainian refugees and other individuals seeking refuge in Washington state.
“I know that we are one of the top three states in the country for Ukrainian residents [to resettle in]” Dembrowski said. “I think — coupled with our history of being supportive [and] as a community of immigrants and refugees — that we are very likely to be one of the top states, and in our case counties, in the country to receive folks.”
ORIA will also connect refugees with cultural responsive and linguistic services once they arrive in the state. Upon arrival, refugees and immigrants will be connected to food and cash assistance, temporary and long-term housing, medical services, employment programs, and other forms of aid.
“For the last 50 years, Washington has stood by that ethic of welcoming people from around the world,” Dembrowski said. “Here in King County, almost all of our growth in the last 10 years, as a community, has been from immigrants and from people around the world. I think that we've got the people and the organizations and the values to be a place [that] support[s] folks coming from war torn region[s].”
Reach reporter Jadenne Radoc Cabahug at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jadennecabahug
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.