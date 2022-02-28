Maintenance backlog significantly increased since 2018

UW Facilities, the service which maintains buildings and infrastructure on campus, has seen a significant increase to its backlog in recent years. According to UW Facilities’ 2022 Five-Year Capital Budget, the maintenance backlog reached nearly $3 billion as of June 2021, up from $1.07 billion in 2018.
Though the 2018 figure was defended by UW Facilities leaders as typical but undesirable for an institution such as UW, the increased figure listed in the 2022 budget was emphasized as a flaw.
“While some level of deferred maintenance is manageable – $80 per square foot is considered acceptable by industry standards – the UW’s backlog is significantly higher and one of the worst of its peers,” the budget reads.
The budget warns of major risks caused by the growing backlog if insufficiently addressed.
“Without additional investment, this backlog will grow at an exponential rate and the gap between manageable risk and actual risk will widen,” the budget said.
According to UW Facilities, deferred maintenance backlogs are common issues at universities with aging buildings. Financial constraints often necessitate the prioritization of more urgent maintenance over less “mission-critical” work.
“UW Facilities is responsible for managing the University’s buildings, infrastructure and land,” a statement by UW Facilities to The Daily said. “On the Seattle campus, that includes hundreds of buildings, over 600 acres of land, 22 miles of roads and pathways, and a complex system of utilities, including 7 miles of underground tunnels.”
The statement clarified the difference between preventative maintenance– which is performed routinely to address issues before they occur– and corrective maintenance, which is done to respond to issues after they happen. These are both separate from the capital improvement that UW Facilities performs.
“Capital improvement refers to bigger projects funded by capital (as opposed to operational) funds - for example, replacing all roofing in a particular building or part of campus,” the statement said.
The budget named a lack of capital investment in UW Medical Center as a cause for the center falling behind the progress of similar institutions’ facilities in recent years.
It also listed utility infrastructure as the most pressing risk associated with the backlog, citing an incident in which two of the five boilers responsible for heating most of the campus and UW Medical Center failed during the winter of 2020-21, in a “near-crisis” for UW. Three of these five boilers are “well beyond their useful lives,” according to the budget.
The strained utility infrastructure is among a number of maintenance issues the 2022 Five-Year Capital Budget seeks to address. It plans to redirect significant capital funds toward addressing deferred maintenance, aiming for these funds to equal in amount to those devoted toward capital investments.
“With the support of the UW Board of Regents, UW Facilities has taken a key step toward addressing this funding imbalance by strategically shifting capital spending over the next several years toward renewing the facilities we already have, with less focus on building new spaces,” UW Facilities’ statement said.
Despite this, the construction of new facilities may decrease the maintenance backlog in some cases. UW Facilities listed Founders Hall as one such example, as it was created to replace Mackenzie Hall, thus eliminating the maintenance backlog of the hall it now stands in place of.
“Competing priorities and resource constraints have made it a challenge to maintain the campus we have today, while also making sure the campus is ready for new and growing university needs,” UW Facilities’ statement said.
Reach reporter Max Keystone at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KeystoneMax
