Much-needed IMA renovations hit with delays, budget restraints

Rising costs, aging infrastructure, and delayed construction permits. One after another, a multitude of issues have compounded to delay the IMA Locker Rooms and Pool Renovation Project by several months.
“The construction timeline is being finalized but we expect the project to be completed summer of 2023 to re-open for fall 2023,” Katie Beth, associate director for facilities and operations at UW Recreation, said in an email.
Construction was originally slated to begin fall of 2021, but large-scale demolition is now projected to begin May or June of this year, according to director of UW Recreation Matt Newman.
Much of the delay can be attributed to nationwide supply and labor shortages, which prolonged the construction timeline and pushed up construction costs. Misestimations in the original project scope exacerbated the situation as well.
“When we got started in that design phase, back in summer of 2021, it became really clear that the [IMA] building, being 50-plus-years-old, was going to need even a little bit more [renovation] than what the feasibility study showed,” Newman said.
With the IMA showing signs of old age, the project needed to alter its renovation plans, pushing up expected cost even further, according to Newman.
“With the cost escalation, it became clear [that for] what we were going for, we couldn’t afford the total price of the project,” Newman said.
The budget as approved by the university in late 2020 was set at $28 million, with roughly $23 million coming directly from the Services and Activities Fee (SAF) Committee’s capital reserves. The other $5 million is funded through an internal loan with the university, according to Newman.
Despite the budget limitations, the original budget will not change, and students shouldn’t see any changes in their SAF bills, according to Beth. Instead, the project may scale down some of its original plans to save money.
“Square footage of the project will most likely be affected, the scale of finishes will be reduced, and some amenities we had hoped to have as a part of the project might need to be removed,” Beth said.
Specific details are yet to be finalized, but a pool bulkhead, for example, may be subject to removal, according to Beth.
To make the situation worse, permit delays from the City of Seattle are prolonging the construction timeline.
“We were late getting the permits in, and now the permit process is a couple months longer than normal,” Newman said.
Delays and roadblocks aside, the renovations will provide much-needed upgrades to the IMA. The building has undergone several upgrades since its original completion in 1968 — most notably the 100,000-square-foot addition in 2003 — but the building design never accounted for gender inclusion and accessibility.
“There were two [locker rooms], one labeled men, one labeled women,” Newman said. “That binary sort of labeling is out of date … Another awful part of the history is [that] the men’s locker room is almost twice the size of the women’s locker room.”
With the new floor plan, the IMA will feature three locker rooms with similar square footage. At least one will be assigned as a gender-inclusive locker room. For the other two, UW Recreation will either label one as men and the other as women, or simply label both as gender-inclusive locker rooms. The decision is still up in the air, but the availability of three locker rooms will allow for flexibility, according to Newman.
“What we end up labeling them, we’ll do in consultation with students and all of our users,” Newman said.
The new design will also account for accessibility by ensuring that students of all physical abilities can safely enter showers and locker rooms, according to Newman.
Although much of the original plan has been upended, the IMA renovations will contribute to a more inclusive and accessible campus at the end of the day, according to Newman.
To find updated floor plans and progress updates, visit theIMA Locker Rooms and Pool Renovation Project website. Students, faculty, and IMA members can share their thoughts on the project through the feedback form at the bottom of the webpage.
Reach contributing writer Miki Kusunose at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @miki_kusunose
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.