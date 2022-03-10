RCSA elects new president, announces future initiatives

The Residential Community Student Association (RCSA) announced the election of president-elect Blake Delisa, who will replace current president Aliyah Cleveland next year.. RCSA, which describes itself as “the democratic voice of student residents,” has announced plans to improve safety and address the concerns of residents.
Cleveland is a second-year student intending to study public health and sociology. Delisa, the current RCSA director of government affairs, is a physiology major and chair of the campus safety committee.
“Primarily, we take student opinion, feedback, and suggestions, and we are the advocates [that] take that to [Housing & Food Services] to investigate things,” Cleveland said. “We put pressure on them to make the changes that residents want. We’re pretty much the liaison between residents and HFS.”
The organization hopes to have an impact beyond improving residents’ experiences at UW.
“Another one of our purposes is to build up student leadership, especially residential leadership, [and] helping students build skills that they can bring to … future career opportunities,” Delisa said.
RCSA works closely with Hall Council in each residence hall. Members of the executive board (except for the president, who is elected by residents) are selected by a committee created by the general Hall Council. Every 200 on-campus residents have an RCSA representative in the council as well.
Within the general council, there are three smaller committees: the campus safety committee, the nutrition and wellness committee, and the mental health committee, all of which collaborate with RCSA, according to Cleveland.
Delisa said that he is working on upcoming projects with the campus safety committee. One proposed initiative is a “light walk” with UW to highlight areas of campus with poor lighting that residents have expressed concern about, and working with UW Facilities to figure out how soon they would be able to improve visibility in these areas. Poor lighting on campus can lead to safety concerns and accessibility issues.
Another initiative is the installation of a double-gated system for the dorms, which would ensure a keycard would have to be used twice to obtain access to areas with rooms. Parking lot safety is a concern as well.
“There are a good number — about 300 — residential parkers on campus and they expressed concerns regarding their safety on campus,” Delisa said. “The safety of their bodies, as well as of their vehicles.”
To improve safety for residential parkers, the committee is looking into camera systems and reworking the campus safety responders system.
“Campus safety responders are unarmed responders that provide resources to those they are responding to and [are] the first people to enter the scene and monitor the lots,” Delisa said. “In the case of a weapon being presented, they would escalate the situation to someone who is armed, providing a step-by-step process.”
The other committees have ongoing projects as well. The nutrition and wellness committee has been working with HFS to bring more vegetarian and vegan meals to the dining menu for next year.
“It takes a few quarters for HFS to prepare a schedule and the menu, so it would really be a next year change,” Cleveland said. “In terms of menu changes and vegan and vegetarian options, the largest barrier will be the investigative process — how often the meals are rotated, how many weeks they are provided, then citing what products could be vegan or vegetarian, and what would be needed to change them.”
Additionally, Cleveland said the mental health committee is investigating ways to make mental health resources more available to residents.
The committees are also focusing on making sure residents understand what RCSA does on campus.
“The executive board has been doing a few tabling events, Instagram takeovers, and we’ve been trying to connect with residents in almost any way possible,” Cleveland said.
Delisa said that one of the primary challenges RCSA faces is working around budgetary restrictions, considering budgets are planned out years before they’re implemented, meaning that change needs to be advocated for sooner rather than later.
“All of these things do cost money, and [RCSA is] figuring out how [we can] implement them in a way that’s not going to [increase costs for] students, because making college less accessible due to those costs is not something that we want to do,” Delisa said.
Cleveland also said that supply chain issues, inflation, general scarcity, hiring difficulties, and staff shortages are all other issues slowing down progress.
Another challenge is engagement with the residents.
“There are more first-time residents than usual this year because of the small number [of residents] last year, so theoretically we have more people than ever who haven’t been exposed to RCSA, so we need to advocate more,” Cleveland said.
For residents looking for ways to get involved but don’t have much time, Cleveland said students should fill out an inquiry form on the RCSA website or on paper.
Cleveland added that students with more time can visit hall council or community council, vote on RCSA initiatives, stay informed on things that are happening on campus, or check out upcoming proposals. Students can also join a community council, take an RCSA position, become an RCSA representative, or apply to the executive board, according to Cleveland.
Delisa encouraged students to keep an eye out for future events and to follow the RCSA Instagram.
Reach contributing writer Nandini Daga at news@dailyuw.com Twitter: @nandini_daga1
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.