Regents convene body on divesting from UW’s “morally reprehensible” assets

The UW Board of Regents (BOR) has initiated the Advisory Committee on Socially Responsible Investing (ACSRI) to guide the reallocation of university investments from socially and environmentally unsustainable assets.
This follows a petition from the UW chapter of Institutional Climate Action (ICA) on Feb. 9, which called for the BOR to “fully divest from all fossil fuel holdings and put a negative screen on future investments.”
The BOR established the ACSRI in March 2017 as a standing advisory committee, which was not convened until July 2019 as a temporary body following growing divestment support within the UW community. The ACSRI held its first meeting with selected committee members July 8, when they discussed the ICA petition and how UW can begin to move closer to its outlined goals.
The ACSRI will function entirely as an advisory committee and will not have any authority to enact changes on the university’s investment plan — that power will reside solely with the BOR. Instead, as an advisory body, the ACSRI will evaluate the moral qualities of active investments and will propose divestment strategies to the BOR according to its findings.
The ACSRI intends to focus primarily on two points from the ICA petition; these points call for the BOR to fully divest from fossil fuel companies by the 2025 fiscal year and to devote at least 2.5% of UW’s endowments toward “sustainable solutions,” according to notes from the BOR’s Sept. 8 meeting.
According to the BOR layout for the ACSRI, the criteria for a divestment proposal includes the designation of an asset company’s actions and policies as “morally reprehensible;” the committee must demonstrate the benefits of withdrawing shareholder positions from these companies.
The BOR has tapped individuals from UW’s three campus communities to compose the ACSRI, and consists of eight voting members from staff, student, and external communities. Ben Packard, executive director of UW’s EarthLab, has been recommended by the member staff to chair the committee.
“I believe that the [BOR] set up this structure of having advisory committees, specifically on socially responsible investing, because they want to tap the experience and insights of a broader group as they roll their options in terms of how they respond to the [ICA] petition,” Packard said.
The committee members’ cumulative experiences spans various disciplines, including global heath, climate science, and finance. ACSRI member Nidhi Agarwal, an MBA student at UW Seattle, has worked with various clean tech startups.
“[The BOR] also wanted to ensure a certain diversity of voices on the committee, and I'm a woman, I'm a person of color, and that really helps as I bring in a different voice,” Agarwal said. “There's no hierarchy in the committee, so I don't have a particular role or anything. It's just [us putting] our heads together and see[ing] what should be done.”
According to Packard, the ACSRI has met twice so far.
“We are anticipating that [delivering the ACSRI’s recommendations] could take up until the entire academic year, given busy schedules, and all of us are volunteering our time to serve on this committee,” Packard said.
Ultimately, the BOR will decide what to do with UW’s endowment — as per the university’s investment policy — and they can decide how they will follow the ASCRI’s recommendation. There is a possibility that the BOR could completely disregard the ACSRI’s recommendation, but Packard does not believe this will happen.
“I genuinely think that setting up a committee like this is no small feat for the university to do … I don't think [the BOR] would be going through the trouble of doing this if there wasn't serious consideration,” Packard said.
Reach contributing writer Nicholas Shires at news@dailyuw.com.
