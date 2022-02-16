Registrar allows chosen names on diplomas

For the first time in UW history, students do not have to use their student record name on their diploma.
According to university registrar Helen Garrett, the student record name refers to the name type that is displayed on official transcripts and financial documents.
On Dec. 17, 2021, the Office of the University Registrar announced they would allow autumn 2021 graduates to display their chosen name on their diplomas.
According to School of Social Work Ph.D. candidate Vern Harner, the update to the diploma name policy was a long-awaited change, and credit is owed to the people who pushed hard for the policy to not fall through the cracks.
“These diplomas represent years of our lives,” Harner said. “And historically, these academic institutions weren’t built for trans people. So to get to the other side and be graduating, and still not be able to display your diploma, that’s devastating.”
The contention surrounding students’ ability to display a name on their diploma that doesn’t match university records stems from a fear of fraudulence, according to Harner.
Harner notes, however, that the skepticism towards the diploma policy is rooted in transphobia, and perpetuates the stereotype that “trans people are trying to trick people.”
Harner has studied what other universities are doing in regards to this policy.
“I’m connected to other trans Ph.D. students and academics, and so I was asking, ‘Can you see if your university has this policy?’” Harner said. “We’re not getting reports of people impersonating others, or taking degrees. More schools are already doing this than people realize.”
To carry out the policy change, Harner collaborated with Garrett.
“We want disruptive innovations that are going to help, and put students in a good place,” Garrett said.
As the partnership between Harner and Garrett continued, others joined in the collective effort such as senior associate registrar and chief residency officer Tina Miller and Faculty Senate Chair Chris Laws.
“I want to make sure students know how to get the name they want on their diploma. So if they’re graduating, they know to look for that email from us so they go to the form, and have the chance to put in their name,” Miller said.
The people behind this change have been able to see this policy come to fruition.
“I’ve gotten messages, from former students or current colleagues of mine, to let me know that they got their diploma in the mail, and were so excited,” Harner said. “A lot of times with policy work, you may not see the impact of it, so it’s been really great to see photos of friends and students with their new diplomas.”
Although the change was well-received, many underscore that there is still work to be done. The next step, according to Garrett and Harner, is to modify the Student Database to include names that are not written in the Roman alphabet.
