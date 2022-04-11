State body votes to strengthen anti-police brutality bill

Washington State’s Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC) voted 14-4 in favor of applying provisions to Senate Bill 5051 (SB 5051) on March 30. The new provisions voted on by the CJTC meant that the circumstances in decertification of police can be applied to all past misconduct, resulting in law enforcement officers losing their badges.
SB 5051 is a proposed measure to allow for oversight of law enforcement officers to prevent misconduct and police brutality.
“[SB 5051] is meant to provide more accountability for police officers, prevent the use of force to the extent that’s possible, and provide avenues for reporting when there is misconduct,” Ann Frost, assistant teaching professor with the law, societies and justice department, said. “One of the things that is good and important is that there is some oversight from outside of the police department, because it’s hard to get police departments to police themselves.”
This change to SB 5051 comes in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, which reached its height in 2020, demanding justice and an end to police brutality against Black people.
“[The provisions] still require police department cooperation, such as reporting misconduct to the commission, which we know they historically don’t do,” Frost said. “These may be some positive steps, but it is possible that it won’t accomplish as much as the legislature hopes, just given that we’re still relying on police officers.”
Last year, a report from The Seattle Times found that Seattle police are seven times more likely to use force on Black people, five times more likely to question them, and nine times more likely to stop Native Americans. Despite calls for justice from grassroots activists and people across the nation, racial bias within law enforcement persists.
“The Seattle Police Department, in particular, has been under the scrutiny of the federal Department of Justice for many years now,” Frost said. “[They] were investigated for treating people of color in racist ways and using force excessively.”
