Student housing crisis persists as cost of living increases in Seattle

UW has an undergraduate student population of 30,657 who either live on campus or in off-campus apartments and houses. According to the 2019 campus climate survey, over a fifth of student respondents reported experiencing difficulty affording housing, and over a tenth had difficulty affording food.
UW offers different food and housing resources to support students experiencing financial hardship, depending on what UW campus the student is attending.
At UW Seattle, the UW Food Pantry offers food pickup three to four days a week and is located in Poplar Hall. The University District Food Bank also provides meals to any student with a Husky ID during the school week.
All three UW campuses also offer emergency aid for students experiencing financial hardship, which provides aid for food security, emergency medical and dental costs, housing and living expenses, natural disasters, and loss of income.
ASUW Director of Campus Partnerships Michael Saunders said that students should seek assistance from the Office of Minority Affairs and Diversity if they are eligible and recommended joining Facebook groups that offer housing assistance.
“We can also look into temporary housing programs in the area to aid in the transition process while students are looking for housing,” Saunders said. “Short-term emergency loans can be taken out in the Registration Portal on MYUW for up to $2,500 with about a 3-month timeline for full payment.”
Saunders said that he believes there is a student housing crisis, and as a residential adviser, he has witnessed many students who have needed emergency housing assistance.
“I have witnessed many students within [Housing & Food Services] need emergency housing due to poor housing structures regarding payment and system administration,” Saunders said. “I have also seen many students in Greek Row and in off-campus housing need emergency housing due to toxic household standards, egregious fees, and harmful culture that wasn’t conducive to student success and mental health.”
Resources in the local Seattle community, including the ROOTS Young Adult Shelter, also offer places for people experiencing a housing crisis. ROOTS Executive Director Jerred Clouse said that the shelter offers no-limit housing for young adults ages 18 to 25.
The shelter provides meals and a hygiene center where people can use the showers and restrooms and do their laundry. ROOTS also offers programs including art classes and a writing group. People staying at ROOTS can get involved in running the shelter by helping source items such as backpacks, lighters, and other supplies.
“[Our] crisis response is centered around, ‘Where are you going to sleep tonight’ and ‘Can we just make sure that you have a safe place,’” Clouse said. “All those other questions about education or mental health or physical health don't really mean anything if you don't even know where you’re going to be tonight.”
Clouse also said they believe there is a housing crisis in the Seattle community, as the cost of living continues to grow and becomes more expensive than what the average person or student can afford.
“If you live in Seattle, you can just talk to your neighbor or your colleague or your classmates or yourself,” Clouse said. “So I don’t think we have to look far to see that the cost of living is outpacing the affordability.”
In a growing city that is centered around large tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft, it is no surprise that Seattle’s cost of living –– not including housing –– is nearly 49% higher than the national average. Clouse believes there is a positive correlation between increased cost of living and the number of people experiencing a housing crisis.
“There’s very clear data that shows for every $100 increase in average rent, there is a 30% increase in homelessness,” Clouse said. “Obviously as it gets more expensive to live [in Seattle], less people can afford to live indoors.”
Students that find themselves experiencing a food or housing crisis can look into the resources provided by UW as well as ROOTS and other Seattle-based organizations. Students that wish to volunteer at ROOTS to provide aid for young adults experiencing a housing crisis can sign up here.
“If we really want to end homelessness… look at how [you’re] thinking about homelessness, how [you’re] thinking about poverty, and then act on it,” Clouse said.
Reach contributing writer Curran Nielsen at news@dailyuw.com Twitter: @curran_nielsen
