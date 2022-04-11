The Daily hosts ASUW forum ahead of upcoming Board of Director elections

April 8 saw the revival of The Daily’s ASUW election forum for the 2022-2023 Board of Director (BOD) candidates. Moderated by Brooke Kaufman, Editor-in-Chief of The Daily, the forum was led by members of The Daily’s editorial board: Opinion Editor Deborah Kwon and Arts + Culture Editors Anna Ergeson and Joshua Lee.
Director of Internal Policy: Brent Seto (Huskies for Change)
Brent Seto, current ASUW senator and former judicial committee member, said that he possesses the necessary understanding of governing documents and procedures to take on the role of director of internal policy next year.
The focuses of Seto’s platform are bridging the divide between ASUW and its graduate level counterpart — the Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) — and bringing awareness of the graduate group to the general student body.
“There is a lack of understanding that GPSS exists and what it does,” Seto said. “ASUW doesn’t know who in GPSS to reach out to [for collaboration].”
Seto hopes that by raising awareness of ASUW’s sister governing body, he can create a dialogue for common issues between the two organizations and foster a general understanding and spirit of collaboration.
Director of Programming: Kisa Batool (Huskies for Change)
Kisa Batool has been a member of the ASUW Senate for the past two years as well as the recruitment chair for UW’s Phi Alpha Delta Pre-Law Fraternity. She said these positions have given her the necessary experience for the board position.
Batool’s platform focuses on bringing more accessibility and equity to RSOs; part of this includes working with RSOs to ensure that they are aware of the resources available to them.
“I plan on working with committees to see which RSOs have never used funds,” Batool said. “Most are not aware of [funds and other resources] ... I’ll try to regularly find room for collaboration.”
Director of Community Relations: Ben Roscoe (Huskies for Change)
Ben Roscoe, ASUW senator and founding president of the UW Lettuce Club, spent much of his time pushing the central theme of his campaign: community and community building.
“Coming back from COVID, access to mental health [resources] has been pushed, which is a great thing,” Roscoe said. “One thing missing from that is community.”
When asked about the unavoidable reality that not every group on campus can be liaised with on equal levels due to time and practical restraints, Roscoe had a quick answer about which groups should be prioritized .
“If it comes to having to choose between organizations, I think [I would start with] the Residential Community Student Association (RCSA) and HFS,” Roscoe said. “[The groups] have interests aligned with mine. There are so many different communities I will help; I’m very excited.”
Director of Campus Partnerships: Kennedy Patterson (Huskies for Change)
Kennedy Patterson has been very vocal on the campaign trail about the importance of the director of campus partnerships’ work with the UW counseling center.
“[From] my own experience using the Counseling Center, I’ve seen where the disparities are, and as a Black woman, I’ve seen discrimination,” Patterson said.
When questioned about her approach to UWPD and campus safety, Patterson emphasized the importance of consensus building and bringing all voices into the conversation.
“I imagine reinstating the marginalized student advisory board,” Patterson said. “I also plan on working with commission directors … to better handle the issues.”
Director of University Affairs: Nathan Mitchell (Huskies for Change)
Nathan Mitchell, a current senator with ASUW, is passionate about using the position of director of university affairs to uplift the voice of the general student body.
“I’m interested in [being] director of university affairs because the student voice hasn’t been heard enough,” Mitchell said. “[Student advocacy] should not be a solely ASUW experience [and] we should be reaching out to other groups.”
Mitchell also highlighted an area of student life that has been more relevant than ever these past quarters: permanent remote technology in the face of a continuously evolving pandemic.
“Administration has continuously made promises of more lecture capture technology,” Mitchell said. “[These promises] have not been made — maybe three to four new cameras have been installed this year.”
Adrien Chen, also running for the position, did not attend the forum.
Vice President: Paytan Murray, Lillian Williamson (Huskies for Change)
Paytan Murray spoke about her interest in the role and non-ASUW qualifications.
“I’ve always known that I wanted to make a tangible difference during my time at UW,” Murray said. “I have held comparable positions with similar [duties].”
These positions include her current role as the president of the UW Panhellenic Association as well as serving as the director of personnel for tutoring service Cascade Enrichment.
Murray believes that her experience as director of personnel has given her the administrative skills necessary to make positive changes to the internal operations of the BOD.
“[The ASUW bylaw language] is not readable for students who might be interested,” Murray said. “As someone who is on the outside looking in, I feel that I can see areas for improvement.”
Lillian Williamson, a self-described “serial intern” and the current director of the ASUW Queer Commission, has worked at ASUW in a variety of roles over the past three years. Williamson believes there are many internal issues within ASUW, including accessibility, accountability, and transparency.
Williamson was asked about ways to increase ASUW transparency and promote trust among the student body.
“All-campus emails [and] internal quarterly reports fall within my purview as VP,” Williamson said. “I’m super passionate about supporting employees as well.”
Williamson spoke a bit further about the current state of ASUW’s reputation.
“Currently, [ASUW] has a reputation, which I think is earned, that once you’re in ASUW, you’re in,” Williamson said. “[There] needs to be advocacy of hiring people from all backgrounds.”
President: Timothy Billing (Huskies for Change)
Timothy Billing, the current ASUW Senate speaker, used his time to describe the importance of ASUW as a place for finding community, highlighting his own personal experiences.
“I worked at Dick’s Drive-In for three years and have the burns to prove it,” Billing said. “[While] it was a good opportunity, I wasn’t able to make many connections on campus and [I] challenged myself to get more involved [at UW].
When asked about the role of the president and effective leadership, Billing highlighted the importance of community building between various UW groups.
“Being a leader of [the ASUW] community, it’s important to reach out to other communities,” Billing said. “Like with UWPD [issues], it’s important to collaborate with the Black Student Union to know when to step aside.”
Candidates JT Lucerno and Naomi Snow did not attend the forum.
The last public forum with candidates will be held at Alder Hall Auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m. April 13. The event will be hosted by RCSA and UW Panhellenic organizations.
