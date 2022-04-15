The Daily sits down with Huskies for Change and independent ASUW candidates

Huskies for Change
In an interview covering a wide range of topics, Huskies for Change discussed their vision for the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) under their leadership. The ticket includes: Timothy Billing, Lillian Williamson, Nathan Mitchell, Kennedy Patterson, Ben Roscoe, Kisa Batool, Brent Seto, and Daniel Tadrous.
Brent Seto is running for director of internal policy. He highlighted the BOD’s position as a representative body, with its most important function being to serve the overall student body.
“I think [the BOD’s] first and foremost responsibility should be [as] a resource for students as well as a resource for employees within ASUW,” Seto said. “I know that there’s a good amount of employees currently and we should be both a resource to them and the institutions that they serve as well as the broader student body.”
The ticket sees student well-being as one of the key aspects of life at UW, with safety being a day one concern for the group.
“[The] biggest concern that I would work [on] right away is pushing out a survey for students to see where their concerns lie regarding safety, especially since I am planning to work with UWPD,” Kennedy Patterson, who is running for director of campus partnerships, said. “[It’s vital] having the student voice and the student body [to] help me determine what’s the relationship with the UWPD since I’m wanting to establish a relationship that makes all students feel safe on campus.”
Huskies for Change are running on a platform of accessibility, transparency, and accountability. Batool, the director of programming candidate, talked about the importance of course accessibility amid the return to in-person learning.
“[Accessibility] is what our platform is running on, and I think it’s really important to have all our events and all our classes and lectures be accessible to all students, regardless of any disability,” Batool said. “I think it’s really important for the lectures to continue to be recorded like they were last year during COVID to continue the captioning [and] to provide accessibility to all students.”
Ben Roscoe, the director of campus relations candidate, added that the BOD can improve communication between ASUW and the student body.
“[I]ncreasing outreach and communication channels between communities on campus is one way that we can really increase accessibility,” Roscoe said. “We’re here for students, we can be a resource for them, and also an employment opportunity. You know all these big, fun events that ASUW is really about, getting students involved on campus and all that, it can only really happen if there’s enough outreach.”
A major theme of the campaign is bringing reform to the BOD, with improvements suggested at many of the candidate forums this election season.
Nathan Mitchell, who is running for director of university affairs, pointed out that sweeping policy change should not be done without first getting student support.
“ASUW only works if students are being engaged, both by engaging us and holding us accountable, as well as [by] us providing resources for those students,” Mitchell said. “We can’t really make any huge policy changes without hearing first from the students, and one thing we really want to do is get students more engaged with ASUW so that we can make sure we’re an entity working for all students rather than just the desires of people within ASUW.”
In the past, the BOD has faced external and internal pressures, delaying important work and giving the group a negative public image. Presidential candidate Timothy Billing pointed to the importance of a strong vice president to weather any potential storms.
“[T]he key answer to that question is really developing a strong relationship with the vice president and really knowing who you’re working with,” Billing said. “The vice president focuses internally on ASUW, and so you have to put a lot of trust in the vice president to manage the board and all the other employees — because we have a lot of other employees in ASUW — to make sure we’re not getting distracted from our ultimate goal of serving students.”
Finally, the topic of uncontested elections came up. This election cycle, Huskies for Change is the only full ticket running. The presidency, vice presidency, and directorship of university affairs are the only races with more than one candidate. Lillian Williamson, who is running for vice president, commented that the ASUW bylaw language could be updated to make it more accessible for prospective candidates.
“[T]he bylaws are as inaccessible as a governing [document] can get, to be honest,” Williamson said. “The first time I was reading over my job description I noticed that I was meant to sit on several committees that no longer exist, as one for instance; and making it clear what these roles do in their day-to-day is going to make students … empowered to run because they know what it’s going to feel like.”
Daniel Tadrous, who is running for director of diversity efforts with Huskies for Change, was not present at the interview.
Paytan Murray
Independent candidate Paytan Murray believes her experience in a variety of roles, including Panhellenic president and director of personnel for the tutoring service Cascade Enrichment, that put her in a position to succeed as ASUW vice president.
“I’ve seen the excitement around ASUW and I’ve seen how wonderful it is for individuals that are actually involved,” Murray said. “But I’ve also seen accessibility issues for those not involved with ASUW and I’m hoping to be able to change some of those head-on if I were to get this position.”
Murray touched on her current work as Panhellenic president, including her collaboration with the Student Disability Commission (SDC) during the F*** Stairs campaign.
“I was able to work with the [SDC] coordinator, Toby, to get the first ASUW x Greek Life community established, which has actually been really incredible,” Murray said. “We are bringing in volunteers from all four Greek Councils to come and support … for their F*** Stairs Campaign, which I am very excited about.”
If elected, Murray said her first priorities would be reaching out to underrepresented groups on campus and making sure that ASUW is as accessible as possible.
“I would really want to continue what I’ve already established as Panhellenic president with the SDC [and] with ASUW and try to make the bylaws just a little bit more accessible,” Murray said. “Internally [I would] also be working with RSOs to get that initial collaboration to start off strong. [It’s important to] really make sure that student voices are being heard and their needs are being met and that you’re actually establishing those relationships.”
Adrien Chen
Adrien Chen is running to be next year’s director of university affairs. Currently, he serves as the director of the Office of International Student Advocacy (OISA).
“Throughout my time as the director of OISA, I really heard of concerns and questions brought up by international students,” Chen said. “I figured that on next year’s board I can have more influence and can have a better voice representing the entire student [body] on campus and bring their concern to faculty.”
A large part of the position includes sitting on the 12 faculty councils, either in person or by proxy, often serving as the only student voice in these spaces.
Chen also believes in improving and enforcing a more consistent hybrid learning policy in the face of the ongoing pandemic.
“I want to enforce the hybrid learning policies,” Chen said. “At my current job at OISA, I do hear concerns from international students about professors unwilling to make the recordings available online, even though it’s really easy for them to do so. We need to respect [students’ hesitancy to return to the classroom] and really provide an equitable learning process for those who are most vulnerable and who are most concerned.”
Chen hopes to bring a new sense of transparency to the board and use his position to welcome a more diverse group of students to ASUW.
“I’m a very approachable person and will strive to be very transparent, straightforward,” Chen said. “[I will] involve as many students as I can, especially the marginalized students who are less active in ASUW.”
Naomi Snow and JT Lucerno did not respond to an interview request.
ASUW elections will be held online, from 12:01 a.m. April 18 to 11:45 p.m. April 20. Results will be announced April 21 at 5 p.m..
