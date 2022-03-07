The Russian invasion of Ukraine

On Feb. 24, Russia launched a full-scale assault on Ukraine under the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Over the past 20 years, President Vladimir Putin has been railing against how the West has treated Russia since the end of the Cold War,” Scott Radnitz, associate professor of Russian and Eurasian studies, said. “In particular, he has been critical of the expansion of NATO, especially to encompass countries all the way to Russia’s borders.”
Although conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been ongoing, Radnitz said, Russia began amassing troops at the border of Ukraine over the past few months, threatening an invasion and demanding various — mostly unreasonable — concessions from NATO members.
“One demand from Russia was that Ukraine should never be allowed to join NATO, and that was a non-starter from NATO’s perspective and Ukraine’s,” Radnitz said. “[Another demand was for] NATO members to move weaponry and troops from Eastern European NATO members, the ones that are closer to Russia, which NATO also refused to accept.”
Before the invasion, it was unclear whether Putin was serious about invading Ukraine, according to Radnitz. However, Radnitz said that it was a surprise to many that Putin launched a full-scale invasion, most likely to overthrow the Ukrainian government.
As of March 3, NPR has reported that more than one million refugees have fled Ukraine. The United Nations (U.N.) has approved a nonbinding resolution in which they condemned Russia for the invasion of Ukraine and demanded that Russia’s military withdraw. Even Switzerland deviated from its typical neutrality by adopting sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) on Russian citizens and companies, according to Reuters.
Three columns of Russian troops are currently converging on Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, Radnitz said, and are poised to have it surrounded; international actors are stepping in to help including NATO, the EU, and the U.N.
“The sanctions that have been taken against the Russian government have caused the Russian economy to collapse immediately,” Radnitz said. “Russia has been effectively cut off from the international economy and this is unprecedented, especially for a large country like Russia.
According to Radnitz, the goal of international actors is to contain and limit Russia’s ability to cause chaos outside the borders of Ukraine. While the extent to which international actors will intervene is still unknown, Radnitz said he does not think there will be any physical retaliation.
“The NATO alliance is not planning any offensive measures to physically push Russia back, because that would mean engaging in a military conflict with a nuclear power, and nobody wants that,” Radnitz said. “The involvement of the U.S., along with other countries, is going to be indirect. It’s all going to be through economic and diplomatic measures — possibly through cyber tools. It will not involve Americans trying to kill Russian soldiers.”
Reach contributing writer Allison Schaal at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @allison_schaal
