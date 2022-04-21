‘UW is absolutely failing students’: ASUW Senate calls for student disability service reform

At the April 19 ASUW Senate meeting, a resolution demanding that disability resources for students be reformed was met with unanimous support, passing through the senate by a vote of 63-0-0.
The resolution, introduced by the director of the Student Disability Commission (SDC), Toby Gallant, combines student testimonials, collected data, and prior media to paint a bleak picture of the current state of Disability Resources for Students (DRS).
“UW is absolutely failing students, and while there was a movement of relief, there were years of struggling beforehand,” a disabled UW student said in the resolution. “DRS should know that disabled students do not trust them to work in service of disabled students; we know it functions as a negligent compliance arm, rather than a real solution to equity. Major reform is needed.”
The resolution also highlights the sheer volume of cases assigned to each member of the DRS team. Although case numbers would still be high under a fully-staffed department, currently two leadership positions are vacant, according to the DRS website.
Per the resolution, “as of Winter 2022, the DRS Seattle Office staff-to-student ratio was 1:436, compared to the nation-wide average for institutions over 30,000 students which is 1:159.”
While questions about accessibility and equal access have been raised, especially in the aftermath of the return to in-person learning, accessing the raw data of the issues with DRS has been a long-term project for the SDC.
“For the past five years, we’ve noticed a lot of issues with DRS,” Gallant said. “We finally have the data to present. We want to make sure that the student body as a whole sees it.”
The senate opted to use an order of the day parliamentary procedure to expedite the passing of the bill. This special procedure is rarely used, pointing to the perceived urgency of the issue.
“We’ve seen firsthand how DRS and other institutions at this university don’t exist to support us, but exist for compliance, which they aren’t even doing,” Kat Kane, Gender Equity Commission director, said in support of the resolution.
The ASUW Senate meets in Smith 120 and via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach reporter Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.