UW Living Communities host final ASUW election forum for 2022-2023

The last public ASUW election forum was held April 13 at Alder Auditorium by the Resident Community Student Association (RCSA) and the UW Panhellenic Association. Candidates answered a set of pre-prepared questions from the forum hosts as well as questions from the community.
The first candidate to speak, director of programming candidate Kisa Batool, expressed a strong desire to increase the bond between ASUW and Greek societies.
“I plan to reach out to all Greek Life organizations in order to increase student engagement,” Batool said. “Student engagement is one of the biggest things we look for in events.”
Director of internal policy candidate Brent Seto highlighted his prior experience as an ASUW senator, member of the Asian Student Commission, and member of the Judicial Committee as strong qualifications.
When asked about how he intends to change ASUW culture in order to include students from a wider range of backgrounds, Seto said that the biggest opportunity for reform is within ASUW's election policy and procedures (EPP).
“I have a knowledge of what areas within ASUW need to change,” Seto said. “We need to [reexamine] the EPP. There are vague clauses not enforced; the system [was] built to promote ASUW insiders.”
Kennedy Patterson, director of campus partnerships candidate, laid out her priorities for on-campus residents and improved access to health care.
“I would review allocations of the Student Activity Fund to make sure counselors have the necessary resources,” Patterson said. “This will help with counselor retention as well.”
Director of community relations candidate Ben Roscoe spoke next, bringing his message of the importance of community to the forefront.
“[Increased engagement of Panhellenic societies within RSOs] comes back to stratification of cross community,” Roscoe said. “There’s only so much I can do, like going to every meeting or getting leaders of different communities together and establishing clear communication.”
Roscoe also highlighted the importance of cross community events like the forum itself.
“I want to put on more events like this,” Roscoe said. “I love to see RCSA and Panhellenic here; I’d like to see the Interfraternity Council, international students, transfer students [here], too.”
The next position — director of university affairs — was the first contested race of the night, with both Nathan Mitchell and Adrien Chen running for the position.
Chen outlined a few areas through which he hopes to amplify the voices of Greek students across campus.
“I would have a liaison between [my office] and Panhellenic to be aware of the issues,” Chen said. “I know that safety is a big issue. I will also hold office hours for those who want to meet face-to-face.”
Mitchell, who introduced legislation into the ASUW Senate last quarter calling for autumn 2021 to be declared an extraordinary circumstances quarter, spoke about the Faculty Senate and its inaccessibility to students.
“[Faculty Senate] has been a problem that really frustrated me,” Mitchell said. “I worked on a bill to make autumn [2021] an extraordinary quarter, and the Faculty Senate felt so out of reach — I want to increase outreach.”
Daniel Tadrous is running for director of diversity efforts; he sees his role as a liaison between ASUW and Greek organizations in order to promote diversity initiatives.
“I plan to be a helping hand to Panhellenic diversity efforts,” Tadrous said. “I see myself offering honest feedback and being one of many resources available.”
The second contested position of the forum — vice president — had current Queer Student Commission (QSC) Director Lillian Williamson and Panhellenic President Paytan Murray answer questions.
When asked about ensuring that ASUW remains an important resource for residential leaders across campus, Murray spoke about the importance of visibility.
“It’s important for internal work to be visible publicly,” Murray said. “I would work with the Executive Board to make sure office hours are accessible. A lot of people don’t know what ASUW is or what it does.”
Williamson, when asked about highlighting some of the lesser known ASUW commissions, drew from her own experience as director of the QSC.
“I direct one of those commissions,” Williamson said. “These groups are integral to ASUW. I envision advocating [for the commissions] on social media and [through] monthly emails.”
The final position of the event — president — had one candidate, Timothy Billing, in attendance. Naomi Snow, also running for the position, could not attend the forum due to a school-related event. In a pre-written statement, Snow highlighted the importance of holding ASUW accountable and increasing awareness of the organization and its role among the general student body.
Billing used his time to highlight his path to the presidency and his unique perspective on residential issues.
“I was a student senator for Haggett Hall,” Billing said. “I only chose it due to affordability. UW is expensive, [and] lots of students struggle to afford housing, especially in Seattle.”
When asked about serving on behalf of students, Billing spoke about the importance of identity and recognizing when to take a step back.
“It’s important to speak for all voices even if that isn’t everyone’s identity,” Billing said. “It’s also important to do outreach to know who needs to be at discussions.”
ASUW elections will be held online, from 12:01 a.m. April 18 to 11:45 p.m. April 20. Results will be announced April 21 at 5 p.m.
Reach reporter Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.