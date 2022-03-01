UW power plant provides essential services for university

On the east side of campus, between the Engineering Annex and the Burke Gilman Trail, passerbys may notice an artificial waterfall coming from a building along the trail. While some may think this building serves a different purpose than any other building on campus, they may not know the building is UW’s power plant, which is responsible for providing heat to roughly 180 buildings.
“At the power plant, we produce steam to heat the campus,” Mark Kirschenbaum, assistant director of campus utilities, said. “That’s our primary function. The steam is just a really convenient way to move energy around the campus. So instead of having miles and miles of natural gas pipes and all the attendant worries of leaks, we just move steam.”
Once the power plant produces the steam needed to heat UW’s buildings, it travels through the university’s tunnel system, which runs 80 feet below ground all the way to University Way, according to Kirschenbaum. In general, the tunnel system isn’t a safe place for people not working at the plant.
“It’s very important that students don’t go into the tunnels because it’s meant to be a utility space, and there’s a lot of high voltage cables down there,” Kirschenbaum said.
According to Kirschenbaum, the power plant also uses the steam it produces to heat the domestic water supply in campus buildings for places such as bathrooms, laundry rooms, and research laboratories. After the steam warms each building and its water supply, it’s then converted back into water and travels back to the plant, thus creating a sustainable recycling process.
“The process is a huge conservation effort, and the water is already hot, so it takes a lot less energy to break it into steam again,” Kirschenbaum said. “We recycle about 90% of the water, so that’s pretty good.”
In addition to heating water, the power plant also chills water during the summertime, which ends up being used for air conditioning, according to Kirschenbaum. The power plant chills water to 42 degrees Fahrenheit and sends it to roughly 65 campus buildings. The chilled water heats up as it’s used, then travels back to the plant, where it is once again cooled and sent out to the campus buildings.
The artificial waterfall passersby see on the Burke Gilman Trail’s eastside is where heat from the rechilled water is stored. According to Kirschenbaum, a different water system takes the heat, and this is the water people see when they pass by the power plant. The hot water forming the artificial waterfall then evaporates into the atmosphere.
Another one of the power plant’s purposes is to provide campus buildings and the plant itself with compressed air, according to power plant mechanic Alan Horne.
“We use compressed air for a variety of applications in the power plant, such as pneumatic boiler controls, pneumatic tools, various maintenance procedures, and cleaning,” Horne said. “We even use compressed air to assist in starting our emergency diesel generators. Compressed air is sent out to the campus through the underground tunnel system. The compressed air is used in the hospital, in building controls and labs across campus.”
According to Kirschenbaum, the power plant also produces electricity for campus, a byproduct of the plant’s heating system. When the plant produces steam, it does so at two pressure levels: 185 and 10 pounds per square inch (PSI).
However, the plant’s boilers can only produce steam at 185 PSI, according to Kirschenbaum. To reduce the pressure to 10 PSI, the plant uses a turbine generator. Through all of this, the turbine generator produces electricity. The plant is getting a new turbine generator this summer, according to Kirschenbaum. It will also have a new piece of equipment that will be a more reliable source of emergency power for the plant.
“If we didn’t have a turbine generator, we would have to buy 5% more electricity from Seattle, and we already spend almost $2 million a month for electricity, so it’s quite a sizable dollar value,” Kirschenbaum said.
