White House officials discuss impact of Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund

Biden administration officials shared reflections on the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) in a press call Tuesday, nearly a year since its passage as part of the American Rescue Plan in March 2021.
Gene Sperling, the official in charge of implementing the American Rescue Plan, noted that March 11 would be the one-year anniversary of the American Rescue Plan. This plan provides direct relief to individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including students in higher education.
HEERF is distributed among states to directly support students during the COVID-19 pandemic. HEERF received approximately $39.6 billion to support community colleges and other institutions amid unique challenges posed by the pandemic, such as remote learning and loss of revenue.
“Half [of the funding] has gone directly to students,” Sperling said.
Sperling cited that approximately 81% of colleges surveyed said the support from HEERF helped keep costs down and supported infrastructure to keep students and faculty safe during the spread of the virus.
Sperling attested to the creative use of these funds, including, but not limited to, helping purchase refrigerators for students to use on campus and direct relief funds for students who lost revenue during the pandemic.
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona shared stories he heard while monitoring the impact of HEERF.
“I’ve talked to college students who slept in their car,” Cardona said.
According to Cardona, the economic downturn during the pandemic had a “scarring effect on young people” — the loss in economic opportunities affected individuals’ lifetime earning potential, whether they had kids, and the lifestyle they pursued. Through direct financial relief, HEERF is working to combat students’ economic hardship.
“Not only does it make moral sense, it makes economic sense,” Cardona said.
Cardona emphasized the support undocumented students recieved from this bill. According to Cardona, HEERF, one of the biggest grants ever awarded to higher education, helped students who otherwise would not have been able to continue their education through funding and services like campus child care programs.
“Imagine what the number of students who wouldn’t be in college would be if it weren’t for the HEERF bill,” Cardona said.
Of the colleges surveyed, 88% noted they used funds to purchase COVID-19 tests and support on-campus safety.
“I want to commend those members of Congress who voted in favor of this,” Cardona said.
Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia and chairman of the House Committee on Education & Labor, further noted the impact the bill had on preventing student hardship and allowing universities to continue providing services during the pandemic.
“This helped prevent hunger, homelessness, and other hardships students face,” Scott said. “The meaningful impact of these funds reaffirms that when we invest in higher education, we invest in the future of our community.”
There were no further comments on the possibility of relief funds extending beyond HEERF. The committee concluded by reiterating the Biden administration’s dedication to supporting higher education.
“It’s important not only to the president, but the American people,” Cardona said.
Reach reporter Julie Emory at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
