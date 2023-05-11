Governor Jay Inslee set to retire after three terms

Gov. Jay Inslee will now have plenty of time to play his beloved pickleball. Despite increasing speculation over a potential fourth term bid in the 2024 gubernatorial bid, Inslee released a public statement where he stated his intent to not run for reelection for Washington’s governor.

“Serving the people as governor of Washington state has been my greatest honor,” Inslee said in a statement. “During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch.”

In his statement, Inslee highlighted his accomplishments as governor, which included progressive action on climate change, a moratorium on the use of the death penalty, enacting paid family and medical leave, and expanding the use of Medicaid.

Many of the successes touted by Gov. Inslee relate to issues important to UW students, such as raising the state-wide minimum wage to $15, protecting legal abortions, and restricting high-capacity firearms.

A day after Inslee’s announcement, Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson announced an exploratory committee for the governorship. Other prominent Democrats who were previously named by the Northwest Progressive Institute as potential candidates for the governorship include commissioner of public lands Hilary Franz and King County executive Dow Constantine. On May 10, Franz officially launched her campaign for the governorship.

A March poll found that Pierce County executive Bruce Dammeier, a Republican, held 35% of the potential vote. Bob Ferguson held 21%, with both Franz and Constantine trailing behind with 7%. Although it’s early in the race, Dammeier’s lead indicates that Democratic candidates may fracture the vote if Republicans unite behind a single candidate.

Whoever the next governor is, they’ll have a big impact on UW. Current battles in the state Legislature over funding for Washington’s higher learning institutions are placing UW at the forefront of the debate, and Inslee’s successor will influence whether the funding is concentrated on UW or spread out to other institutions.

According to Evans School of Public Policy & Governance professor Jacob Vigdor, the incoming governor will “decide whether UW will continue to receive additional funding as a research institution, or face cuts to spread funding to other Washington institutions.”

In a February visit to UW, Inslee toured the materials science & engineering department and remarked on the importance of UW’s climate research.

“This [research] is really exciting,” Inslee said. “This is really important to the future of reducing CO2 emissions.”

Reach contributing writer Christopher Lara at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @MrPresidentLara

