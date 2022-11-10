GPSS discusses safety and policy at Nov. 2 meeting

During its Nov. 2 meeting, the Graduate & Professional Student Senate (GPSS) discussed campus safety, presented and took criticism on the drafted 2022-23 Legislative Agenda, and elected three self-nominated students to the Executive Committee.

Safety Forum

Sally Clark, interim vice president for campus community safety, Craig Wilson, chief of UWPD, and Don Blakeney, executive director of U District Partnership, each presented what their respective entity is currently doing to ensure students feel safe at UW.

Clark shared that in the past, UW’s approach to safety has been effective, but disconnected. This lack of unity was the reasoning behind putting UW SafeCampus, UW Emergency Management, and UWPD all within one unit — the new division of Campus and Community Safety.

“Having a safety-oriented division has clearer opportunities for a clearer voice,” Clark said.

After their respective presentations, the GPSS presented questions related to student-police relationships, lighting in the U-District, bias and crisis intervention training, behavioral health, and potential de-escalation training for UW students. It was noted that some of the work planned for the beginning of the year was sidetracked as a result of the gun violence on the Ave at the start of the quarter.

“Now we’re really part of a division that is focused on doing what I got into this profession to do — provide safety, security, and protect the members of the community,” Wilson said. “It is [the students’] police department.”

Legislative Agenda

Joel Anderson, vice president of external affairs, and Nick Juno, policy director, drafted and presented the 2022-23 Policy Agenda for the first time, the document that will guide GPSS’s efforts this school year. This draft was based on 205 responses received from the Legislative Advisory Survey that was sent out to graduate students in September.

The 2022-23 Agenda is set up similarly to the 2021-22 agenda, and is organized into four separate pillars: pathways, affordability, wellness, and barriers. The main difference between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 policy agendas is the removal of the representation pillar. While the issue representation remains an important part of the GPSS path, last year saw major gains in achieving representation when a graduate student was appointed to the Washington Student Achievement Council for the very first time. In light of that, more attention is being directed onto some of the other pillars this year.

GPSS Committee Appointments and Senator Elections

Additionally, three executive senator positions were filled. Charles Bugre, Raj Dewangan, and Devon Woodley were all self-nominated and elected during the Nov. 5 meeting.

The GPSS Judicial Committee was also approved.

Other Notes

While many GPSS liaison positions remain open (an extensive list can be found on the GPSS website), two specific positions were highlighted in the meeting: the chair of the Tri-Campus Advisory Board for Students and a representative for the Senate Committee on Planning and Budget.

A.J. Balatico, GPSS president, presented a meeting time-change proposal. After a discussion about time conflicts, the majority of the senate voted to keep the current meeting time going forward.

