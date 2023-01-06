In the 1980s, it was cocaine. Before that, LSD. Today, fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are an increasingly dangerous category of drugs flooding into American markets.

According to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Washington state has seen consistent, statistically significant increases in synthetic drug overdose death rates every year between the 2017-2018 and 2019-2020 data collection periods. Illegally manufactured fentanyl poses an especially lethal threat as it resembles other drugs in powder form and can be formed into pills resembling other, less harmful opioids.

In the weeks leading up to fall quarter, Hall Health began distributing fentanyl testing strip kits. The kits, available free of charge to students as part of the safer sex supplies offered through the health care facility, are a labor of love from the Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP) organization.

At UW, SSDP works to educate and provide students resources in the form of drug use harm reduction tools. Griffin Bird and Zoe Fanning serve as co-presidents of the group and were instrumental in getting fentanyl testing strips into Hall Health.

“We’re part of a national and actually international organization with over 150 chapters worldwide that has an advisory seat in the United Nations,” Bird said. “In the past, we’ve worked with Seattle City Council to free up funding for supervised consumption spaces which are essentially spaces where folks can go to use drugs in a safe area. Harm reduction is the name of the game.”

While the test strips kits are currently being ordered, assembled, and distributed to Hall Health by SSDP, the group hopes that in the coming years UW will take over these duties.

“At some point, clubs transition, reform, disband,” Bird said. “It would be awesome if the university just provided this as a resource where they understood that some students are using substances and even things that are not opioids are showing up with fentanyl in [them].”

Included in each kit are four individual test strips as well as an instructional pamphlet outlining the process to use a test strip. While originally distributed directly by SSDP at club meetings, the group decided that distributing through Hall Health was a more effective means of distributing the supplies to the broader UW community.

“At first, we were just giving [test strips] out at meetings, doing quick presentations on how to use test strips and other harm reduction tools, how test strips work if you’re testing an amphetamine versus an opioid, that kind of stuff,” Fanning said. “We were worried about kids being able to get the strips they need without having to leave campus, because, obviously, most kids live close to here, or at least a lot of them do … we get all our stuff through King County.”

SSDP meets weekly on Thursdays in Thompson 119. The group is open to all members of the UW student body and serves as a place for people from all backgrounds and experiences with drugs to gather and connect.

“We’re not here to sugarcoat [drug use] or to try and make it look better than it is,” Fanning said. “What we’re here to do is educate and change drug policy and we’re serious about that mission.”

