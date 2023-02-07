Has the AI revolution begun?

Throughout pop culture, there have been many iterations of computers reaching levels of intelligence comparable to that of humans. Today, this scenario is closer than ever to being realized.

Last November, OpenAI launched a new text-generating AI, ChatGPT, that has proven to be a large step forward in the recreation of human speech by machines.

ChatGPT stands for Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, and it takes a prompt given by a human on a variety of topics and produces a response based on a database of information that has been gathered from the near infinite amount of knowledge on the internet.

Yulia Tsvetkov, an assistant professor in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering, sees this as the next step in assistive computer technologies like autocorrect on a phone or autofill in Google.

By being able to recreate human speech, it can help to make text written by a real human make more sense, or provide more detail, if required. This can help both non-native English speakers and people simply looking to improve their writing.

While there have been other programs that have demonstrated the ability to semi-accurately emulate human speech, where ChatGPT stands out is in the scale and readability of information immediately available to the user.

“Historically, Google transformed the Internet and access to information, because, basically, they made the search very fast and we are able to access a lot of information,” Tsvetkov said. “What Google doesn't give us already is reasoning and the aggregation of this information into more nuanced reasoning.”

ChatGPT pairs the quantity of information found on Google with human-like responses which answer questions more directly.

Presumably, the big tech companies are working on their own versions of this technology for proprietary use on their platforms, but they have not yet released them because of the risks associated with this technology, according to Tsvetkov.

In fact, Microsoft has recently invested several billion dollars in OpenAI — an extension of their relationship which began in 2019.

While this technology has the potential to be extremely helpful, it also has several limitations right now. For example, it will confidently return inaccurate information which can mislead the user.

“My and others' take is that we need to robustly verify the reliability of these systems before we can deploy them too widely,” Alex Mallen, a computer science student focused on AI research, said. “They can be very good at giving false but convincing answers, and we don't have a very good means of distinguishing between the good and the bad right now.”

These types of AI programs are also notorious for explaining how to do dangerous or illegal things. Even ChatGPT, which has the best content moderation of these platforms, has returned dangerous responses on various occasions. It has written code designed to find credit card information on websites, it can write phishing emails without typos, and it has written code to determine if someone has been a good scientist based on their race.

“The models have safety issues, biases, misinformation, and it's very hard to control them,” Tsvetkov said. “That's why these technologies are often used internally but are not deployed.”

Right now, ChatGPT is still being trained by users everyday, so it can recognize what generates these harmful replies. These can be reported which will help to improve future replies.

The next steps for ChatGPT are still unknown, but on Feb. 1, OpenAI announced ChatGPT Plus, which is the first monetization of this technology. ChatGPT Plus will give users priority access during peak times, faster responses, and priority access to new features.

Reach reporter Evan Waara at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @evanyolo_

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.