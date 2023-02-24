Historic U-District staple Grand Illusion Cinema set to leave area

The Grand Illusion Cinema, the independent theater that’s been a fixture of the Ave for over half a century, has recently announced plans to move to a new location in the near future after it was announced that the building they call home is going up for sale.

The Grand Illusion is a nonprofit arthouse led by an all-volunteer staff and has been screening a wide variety of films, shorts, and serials since the 1970s. After reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic closure, the theater was able to resume its regular screenings due to an influx of ticket sales.

Things were sailing along smoothly, and that stability allowed Brian Alter, the Grand Illusion’s longtime manager, to begin making plans for retirement.

On Jan. 19, Alter received the news that the Grand Illusion’s building was being put up for sale. The theater shares space with other businesses, including a Venezuelan restaurant and a repair shop. While the news comes as a shock for many in the community, Alter and his staff have chosen to remain optimistic. A newly signed, two-year lease ensures that the theater can remain in its current location until February 2025 at the latest.

“The goal was not just to be a big downer about it,” Alter said. “So, the language of the announcement was more like, ‘We’re determined to continue, we’ll find a new place and move there.’”

The fate of the Grand Illusion reflects the harsh reality for Seattle’s movie industry. Regal Meridian, a downtown cineplex, was recently thought to be closing down for good, only for it later to be declared a false alarm by management. The Neptune Theatre, once the Ave’s oldest movie theater, has been turned into a live music venue. The Seattle Cinerama has been stuck in limbo since the pandemic began, left empty for years without being permanently shuttered.

This current peril is doubly true in the U-District. Like many places across Seattle, the Ave has been affected by a rapid surge in apartment construction over the past few years. Kidder Mathews, the real estate firm, seems to know this, as they’re selling the old building as a potential space for a six-floor condo complex. Such a fundamental change would require any new owner to demolish the entire lot, according to Alter, likely taking any remnant of the theater away with it.

Once the theater has moved out of its current location, the Grand Illusion’s team of volunteers will have to deal with finding a new venue. However, Alter cited the community support they’ve already received as a strong indication for the future.

