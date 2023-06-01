On May 17, Seattle welcomed its first bout of wildfire smoke as a result of ongoing fires in Alberta, Canada. While the large smoke plumes were alarming and seemingly ahead of the PNW’s wildfire season, May is prime wildfire season for Alberta.

According to Cliff Mass, meteorologist and professor of atmospheric sciences at UW, while it was rare for winds to bring in the smoke down this far south, spring wildfires are common for Alberta when the snow has melted and the vegetation has not yet greened up.

“[Alberta] having fires in May is not unusual at all — that’s their primary fire season,” Mass said. “But the wind happened to have a period where some of the smoke kind of rotated around, but it never got down to the surface here.”

Mass said that places that are plains with lots of grasses, like Alberta, are especially susceptible to wildfires this time of year.

“There’s a short period of time in May when it’s after the winter, all the grass from last year is dry and you get a warm up period,” Mass said. “Then the grass dries out in hours and gets ignited and you get these fires.”

Anthony Edwards, fourth-year and president of The UW Dawgcast, said that the past three months in Alberta have had about half the precipitation they normally get, resulting in dry conditions that are optimal for wildfires.

“This winter, specifically, there was a lot of rain and snow that went down toward California,” Edwards said. “They had a very wet winter down there; the reservoirs have basically recovered from being at historic lows. But that means that the Pacific Northwest and western Canada were in a precipitation deficit.”

Edwards added that climate change was partially responsible for Alberta’s pristine conditions for wildfire growth after its dry winter and early season heat waves.

“Basically, your three ingredients for fires are hot, dry, and windy,” Edwards said. “Droughts can get more extreme [with climate change] because, as the planet warms, the atmosphere can hold more water vapor in it and create drier fuels.”

When talking about Washington’s wildfire season, typically occurring from July to October, Mass said it is too early to make accurate predictions. According to Mass, Washington’s snowpack was fairly typical and the region has had a cool, moist spring despite the recent dryness.

“At this point, there is no reason to expect any kind of significantly greater than normal fire season,” Mass said.

While many point to climate change as a reason for increased wildfires in Washington, Mass said that global warming may actually weaken the easterly winds that propagate wildfires on the western side. These winds are driven by higher pressure, which is associated with colder air, on the east.

With global warming, eastern Washington will heat up more than the coast and reduce the pressure difference. Because these increased temperatures also promote grass and forest fires, however, it remains unclear whether climate change will have a significant impact on wildfires on the western side.

Instead, Mass pointed to the state of eastern Washington’s forests as a cause for wildfires and their resulting smoke.

“One of the reasons there have been less fires is we’ve suppressed them all these years,” Mass said. “We’ve mismanaged our forests and created these tinder boxes where explosive fires can occur.”

