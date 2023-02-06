Housing & Food Services announce proposed 2023-2024 housing and dining rate increase at ASUW Senate meeting

On Jan. 31, the ASUW Senate convened to press Housing & Food Services (HFS) assistant vice president for student life Pam Schreiber for justifications regarding the newly proposed housing and dining rates for the 2023-2024 school year.

The gist:

A new HFS rate proposal would see a 5% room rate increase and a 5.5% dining plan rate increase.

ASUW president Timothy Billing discussed the future launch of a by-students, for-students website to find off-campus housing.

Senators Kobey Chew, Francisco Dojenia, and Naomi Snow were nominated for the currently vacant senate speaker role.

Money, Money, Money

Long-term COVID-19 and inflation impacts were cited as the major drivers of new increased dining and living rates from HFS. Specifically, insurance expenses, which have increased by 165%, resulted in higher rates than previous years.

“We know students don’t want their rates to go up,” Schreiber said. “I don’t want my rates to go up at my house, but when they do, I definitely expect that service provider to provide me an explanation as to what is driving that change.”

The senate was quick to counter Schreiber with questions about the proposed rates and their future implications on student life.

“For the fiscal year of 2024, the [Husky] TV budget is $384,588,” senator Frances Sunderland said. “How is that justified when we could be using those funds for other things like mental health resources on campus or trained counselors?”

HFS’ plan to privatize some of its off-campus housing, which students protested against in early January, was also brought into the discussion. Schreiber emphasized that while the plan still remains a possibility, it has not been approved yet.

The proposed rates have already been presented to several groups, such as the Residential Community Student Association. Its last stop on the way to being approved will be the Board of Regents’ meeting in early March.

The new UW Zillow

Billing then briefed the senate on a partnership with Rent College Pads to create a website that will help students find off-campus housing. The website, which has been in the making since 2020, is set to launch this year.

“[The website] has property reviews, where only students are able to write the reviews, [and] they can report landlords,” Billing said. “If a landlord gets three complaints, it gets notified to the student government director of community relations, and that person will be able to work through those complaints.”

Around 5% of the profit made off the site will be funneled to ASUW’s Husky Pride Fund, where students in need can receive scholarships.

The ASUW Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Miller 301 and over Zoom. The link to their meetings can be found on their website.

Reach writer Shira Zur at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @shira__zur

