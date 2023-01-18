Husky 100 applications now open for the 2022-23 academic year

Established in 2016, the Husky 100 is the annual recognition of 100 undergraduate and graduate students across all three UW campuses who are making a difference on campus, in their communities, and beyond.

The award is open to undergraduate students with junior and senior standings, matriculated graduate students, and students who graduated in autumn quarter of this academic year. Additionally, applicants must be in good academic standing. Although students can be nominated to apply, this step is neither required nor does it affect an application.

According to Chris Jaehne, special assistant to the vice president for student life who oversees the Husky 100 process, the motivation behind the award is to recognize students who are making the most of their Husky experience, through taking what they have learned in the classroom and applying it to the outside world, and vice versa.

The application consists of a resume or CV, letter(s) of endorsement, and, most importantly, a response to three prompts either in essay, video, or portfolio format. Each part of the application is meant to highlight the core Husky 100 criteria – connecting the dots, leadership capacity, commitment to inclusive community, a discovery mindset, and being ready for what is next.

After submission, every Husky 100 application is read twice. Two reviewers then come together to develop one score between one to 10, then promote the student to a ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ sometimes requiring an additional review if an agreement is not reached.

Those who are selected as one of the Husky 100 receive a variety of benefits including recognition at a formal ceremony from UW’s leadership, the opportunity to sign a leather bound book housed in the vice president’s office, various branded mementos, and an extra title for their resumes and LinkedIn profiles.

Additionally, students gain multiple networking opportunities by being able to join the Husky 100 LinkedIn group and receive general support from the UW Alumni Association. Jaehne added that it also highlights the diversity of experiences of students on campus, beyond those who are involved in campus leadership.

“The stories that come are unbelievable,” Jaehne said. “One of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done is review [Husky 100] applications … I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Jaehne said that the application process serves as a great learning opportunity for students, as it encourages students to use specific language and be concise in sharing their story — a skill useful for future endeavors such as graduate school.

Fourth-year political science and environmental studies student Lillian Williamson was part of last year’s Husky 100. She enjoyed the opportunity provided by the application to create an online website portfolio that could showcase visual components along with her words, in contrast to the typical essay formats in most scholarship applications.

Williamson, who is passionate about a variety of eclectic activities and extracurriculars, said that the Husky 100 application allowed her to reflect on these experiences in a different light.

“I think the Husky 100 helped me see those connections where I didn’t see them before, and helped me weave my story together,” Williamson said.

Class of 2022 graduate and Husky 100 recipient Sydney Sherk said the award was gratifying, especially because it coincided with her graduation.

“It was really validating,” Sherk said. “To have gone four years, doing work, and really seeing the effort that I had put into myself [and] have this happen and the people around me say, ‘I really believe you deserved that.’”

The Husky 100 website also houses information on how to book individual appointments to receive feedback and guidance on the application — a resource Sherk found useful during her application process.

Williamson encourages any and all students to apply, no matter what situation they may currently find themselves in.

“Just give it your best try,” Williamson said. “The process in itself is a spectacular, reflective journey and that makes it worth applying regardless of what you might believe your chances are.”

Applications for the 2023 Husky 100 are open now and are due Feb. 6 at noon.

Reach reporter Anjali Singh at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anjali_singh35

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality journalism by donating here.