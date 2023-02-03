Husky Coronavirus Testing expands to RSV and influenza

Three years after the Husky Coronavirus Testing (HCT) program began, the organization now tests for RSV and influenza in addition to COVID-19. Testing for all three viruses allows researchers to study the viruses’ genomes and gather more data for the program’s studies.

Ana Weil, an assistant professor in the department of medicine, started HCT with associate professor of epidemiology Helen Chu at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to detail the characteristics of coronavirus and other viruses in the UW community.

Other studies of the three viruses often gather data from people who are already in the hospital or clinics, but HCT collects data from anyone who chooses to enroll in the program. About 25% of enrollees are faculty and staff, while 75% are students.

“This is a population that is not frequently studied,” Weil said.

In the fall, King County saw a surge in RSV and influenza cases that has since declined. Weil and her colleagues are anticipating a rise of influenza B in the spring, since the fall strain was influenza A.

The difference between the two strains “just has to do with how they circulate worldwide,” Weil said. Influenza A is the most common and can infect humans and animals, whereas influenza B almost always infects humans.

Compared to the number of RSV and influenza cases in previous flu seasons, this year was “way worse,” according to Weil. She ascribes the uptick to a relative decline in masking and isolation, which prevented the spread of the two viruses for the past couple of years.

HCT employs students like Willa Widmann, a third-year public health major, to collect and distribute self-test kits at locations around campus.

“There are some people that come up specifically wanting to test for the flu and not COVID, and they’ll let us know that,” Widmann said.

Wildmann supports HCT’s decision to start testing individuals for influenza and RSV, highlighting that it allows people to make informed decisions based on their test results.

Both Widmann and Weil encourage masking if any symptoms are present as a precaution to prevent the spread of influenza and COVID-19. RSV, on the other hand, is spread by fomites, which are objects that are likely to carry a virus such as door knobs or utensils. Nonetheless, Weil suggests a combination of masking and frequent hand washing to stop the spread of any of the three viruses.

Since the HCT project is ongoing, researchers can continue collecting data from people enrolled in their study. The more data collected, the better researchers are able to analyze the effectiveness of vaccines against influenza and COVID-19 strains, as well as how vaccines can help symptoms.

UW community members can effectively keep each other safe by continuing to check in on their symptoms and taking precautions such as masking or not going to class when ill.

