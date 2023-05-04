‘I don’t want people to feel hopeless’

As spring quarter rolls forward, the impending stress of securing post-graduation plans is beginning to loom for some seniors. The stressful ordeal of nailing down plans manifests itself in a variety of ways, with some seniors having secured their post-grad jobs for months and others still on the lookout and keeping their options open.

Duaa Zaheer, a fourth-year in computer science (CS), locked down a job early this fall.

“The company that I interned for last summer is one of the rare few in tech that were not doing layoffs,” Zaheer said. “So I got lucky and they ended up giving me a return offer that, fingers crossed, they will not rescind anytime soon.”

But despite this stroke of luck, Zaheer said that all other attempts at her job search were not met with much success, largely due to the mass layoffs in tech.

“My experience overall was not super great,” Zaheer said. “Because I felt like a lot of the companies that I was applying to were just straight up not taking new grads at all.”

According to Briana Randall, executive director of the UW Career & Internship Center (CIC), contrary to popular belief, this year is not especially difficult for seniors to find jobs. She says that much of the stress that graduating students in tech are feeling comes from having misplaced expectations.

“I would say it's not really the tech industry that’s hurting, it is the big tech companies that are hurting,” Randall said. “A CS major is probably going to be able to find lots of really interesting tech jobs in companies that they've just never heard of. It’s just, maybe they're not going to find the job at the big tech company that they had envisioned, right?”

According to Zaheer, the difficulty that comes with being in tech right now has caused a lot of people to reassess whether a career in tech is a foolproof option. She says that now, getting a degree in CS doesn't necessarily mean students are going to have a dream job in tech that is so commonly associated with Seattle.

Randall agreed with this shift, and expressed hope for a new attitude toward choosing a major and a career, in general.

“I’m actually hopeful that what this might do is encourage students to think a little bit differently about what a good first job is,” Randall said. “I don't really want people to use [money] as the reason to choose a major and a career path in the first place. I want them to find something that they're gonna find really enjoyable, that they're gonna find, you know, a good use of their skills, but also challenge them and help them grow and make a living wage.”

Seniors coming from departments outside of tech have had less harrowing experiences. Natalee Singleton, a fourth-year in medical anthropology and global health, has a more relaxed approach toward a job search.

“It's been like, overall, a pretty calm process for me,” Singleton said. “But I think as we get even closer to June, I'll probably be a little more worried, a little more stressed.”

Singleton plans on taking a gap year before applying to graduate schools in the next cycle. Eventually, she plans to work at an intersection of policy and immigration, but in the coming year, she is open to any opportunities.

“I would love to work for a nonprofit or something, or just kind of like a smaller organization,” Singleton said. “I’d even work at Trader Joe's, honestly. I just want to experience life without school.”

According to both Singleton and Zaheer, networking is a huge part of every job search. Singleton pointed out the importance of making connections with professors and TAs, while Zaheer shared the importance of connecting with working professionals in the field.

“I’ve found that going up to and talking to someone at a job fair that works at a company who might be willing to hire you or put you on their team will be way more useful than just sending your resume into a pool of thousands of resumes,” Zaheer said.

Additionally, Singleton said UW resources were an important resource, particularly the CIC and the Odegaard Writing & Research Center, where students can receive feedback on resumes and cover letters.

“There are a lot of resources here at UW that we should be taking advantage of, and we’re paying for them, right?” Singleton said. “Like, this is part of our school, we have a right to use these things.”

Randall agreed with this sentiment.

“I don’t want people to feel hopeless about it,” Randall said. “I don’t want them to not try. Because I think if they're making good use of networking, and they've got really great job search materials, and they're open minded about what they'll apply for, I think they'll find things. And yeah, there's harsh realities out there that are true. But there's also really optimistic realities too.”

Students can access UW CIC resources on their webpage.

Reach writer Asma Masude at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @asmayikes

