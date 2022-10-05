‘I don't quite understand the purpose of these kits’

Content warning: This article contains reference to sexual assault.

In sexual assault exams, specially trained and licensed nurses are the only individuals with the necessary skills and practice to conduct them as efficiently and uninvasively as possible. This comes amid a recent surge of at-home sexual assault exam kits making their way into certain parts of UW Greek life.

Terri Stewart serves as manager of both Harborview Medical Center’s Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program and Washington state’s SANE training programs. Having spent 20 years in the arena of SANE nursing, Stewart knows the specialized area of nursing very well.

“In my 20 years of practicing as a SANE, I've never ever had a kit that I collected not be admissible,” Stewart said. “With at-home kits, that's however not likely to ever be admissible in court.”

In a sexual assault exam, nurses meet with the patient, with a community advocate or a social worker present. At Harborview Medical Center and in King County, Stewart said social workers talk to patients briefly about what they might want out of the exam.

“We explain all the things that we can do for them, and then we let them decide what would be most helpful for them in the moment,” Stewart said.

One of the arguments against SANE exams is that they can be potentially re-traumatizing for people who were sexually assaulted.

“I've seen it said many times that these exams are re-traumatizing and that they're really invasive and really difficult, and that's actually not true,” Stewart said. “What we do in the exam is really patient centered. We take into consideration the fact that patients have been traumatized by what happened to them and also come to us with other types of trauma.”

Stewart said in a SANE exam, nurses try to find the most helpful solution for patients — even if it goes against what law enforcement or prosecutors would find helpful in a case.

“We never do anything to the patient that they don't want to have happen, and we really try to avoid doing anything that would replicate the sort of nature of the abuse that happened to them,” Stewart said.

Stewart said that the idea that a SANE exam can be traumatizing comes from someone who did not receive an exam from a skilled provider. Previously, sexually assaulted patients were not receiving proper care, but SANE nurses are specially trained to ensure that the exam is provided the right way.

“When we collect the forensic evidence, we collect it in a very prescribed way to ensure that we're not causing any cross contamination of the evidence,” Stewart said.

Similar to what King County deputy prosecuting attorney Emily Petersen said, evidence is collected in a specific way to ensure it can be admissible in court if a survivor wishes to push forward with a case.

In addition to the possibility of contaminating evidence and not properly storing it, Stewart also pointed out that the defense attorney may question the validity of the evidence presented from an at-home kit.

“Any defense attorney would absolutely say that the patient inserted the DNA of the suspect onto those swabs, but when a SANE nurse collects the evidence, we're a neutral party,” Stewart said. “I don't know who the offender is, so it's not possible for me to introduce their DNA, intentionally or unintentionally, on any of the swabs also in the state of Washington.”

In Washington state, evidence has to be tested at the Washington State Crime Lab and submitted by a law enforcement agency. Since these kits are tracked, at-home sexual assault kits are ineligible to be tested through this process.

Introduced by then-senator Joe Biden, the Violence Against Women Act was passed in September 1994 and reauthorized in March 2022 in an effort to protect women across the country. Section 162 requires that grants sent to states cover the full cost of forensic medical exams for victims of sexual assault.

For those with insurance concerns, Stewart said insurance is not entered when a person gets an exam taken. Parents are also not alerted if a patient is still under their parents’ health insurance plan.

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries pays for sexual assault examinations and patients have the right under law to receive this examination without cost. There are ongoing conversations surrounding the lack of accessibility of SANE exams in rural areas.

Stewart noted it is illegal for Washington state hospitals to charge sexual assault patients for forensic evidence collection.

“You have a company here that's charging for something that is really a free service in the state,” Stewart said. “It doesn't matter whether it's $10, $25, or $70. The reality is it should be $0. I think that's maybe not something that people are aware of.”

Stewart said Harborview Medical Center patients who undergo a SANE exam can have the forensic evidence collected, as well as post-assault care like medication to prevent sexually transmitted infections and pregnancy, and provide care that might have been associated with the assault.

Patients with significant injuries that need further treatment might have their insurance billed, but they can apply for additional benefits through the State Crime Victim Compensation Program which will pay for treatment if the patient files a police report.

“I don't quite understand the purpose of these kits,” Stewart said. “If you're collecting evidence that will never be tested, why are you collecting evidence that's never going to be admissible in court?”

