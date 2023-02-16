During the summer of 2022, the UW Board of Regents approved the University Housing Four Communities (UH-4) Project before students had a chance to weigh in on the issue. The project entails the hiring of a private contractor to take over four current UW student family housing facilities: Blakeley and Laurel Villages and Radford and Nordheim Courts.

About a year ago, HFS began considering different ways they could continue to renovate on-campus housing in a manner that would not put the university into more debt, while also not placing the financial burden of these capital projects entirely on students by driving rental rates up. In order to achieve this, the solution of hiring a private contractor was chosen. The payment provided to HFS from a contract is hoped to produce a cash reserve so that the office can execute much-needed projects.

The long-term impacts of the project include increasing family and single-student housing on campus, maintaining on-campus rental rates, replacing outdated student family housing, and increasing on-campus childcare capacity.

According to Residential Student Community Association (RCSA) president Blake Delisa and RCSA director of government affairs Andrew Line, by the time the RCSA first received notice of UH-4 during their autumn training on Sept. 15, 2022, the Board of Regents (BOR) had already signed off on the project. It wasn’t until Nov. 30 that the RCSA general council was given a detailed presentation on the project by Rob Lubin, HFS director of facilities.

“I was a bit overwhelmed when we first heard it,” Delisa said. “It was a little weird that the Board of Regents decision came over the summer before RCSA had even heard of it, as far as the initial approval of the idea of the project and the basis of seeking a contractor.”

According to ASUW director of community relations Ben Roscoe, ASUW president Timothy Billing received word of the project about a week before it was approved by the BOR.

Further complicating matters is the fact that Blakeley and Laurel Villages and Radford Court are considered off-campus housing, so the only entity that truly has jurisdiction over advocating for their rights is ASUW, putting current and future residents in a particularly vulnerable position.

RCSA and ASUW are planning to continue collaborating with each other as the project unfolds in order to ensure that student voices are heard during the design processes of the new buildings and the hiring of a private contractor.

Blakeley and Laurel Villages are expected to be ground leased to a private contractor before being torn down and closed in 2025 for redevelopment, with a prospective reopening date of summer 2027.

Blakeley and Laurel Villages primarily serve married students with or without children, single parents, TAs, and graduate students for rental rates as low as 50% of the area median income (AMI), which is the midpoint income for the Seattle area. These properties represent crucial low-income housing opportunities that are near UW’s campus, something that is extremely hard to come by in Seattle’s housing market. These units will inevitably be unavailable to students for an extended period during the proposed reconstruction.

“A big concern that is a little bigger than just this project is [that] access to affordable housing in Seattle is really scarce,” Roscoe said. “I think, reasonably, myself and many others are a little bit concerned about demolishing any remaining affordable housing that we have right now to build a whole bunch of new [high] rises.”

In order for a new private contractor to be hired, they must guarantee that the current 160 two- and three-bedroom family apartments making up these villages will stay at their current rental prices, according to Lubin.

“What gets people flustered is when they hear the word private developer,” Lubin said. “They think that it's going to be just a complete for-profit issue. But no, we, in this request, have very specific specifications and expectations of what we're going to get in terms of units, numbers of apartments, and the rental rate.”

Radford and Nordheim Courts will not be demolished, but will also be ground leased to the new private contractor. By doing so, HFS aims to quickly increase available capital to fund projects such as the long-awaited demolition and reconstruction of Haggett Hall (also projected to reopen summer 2027) and the renovation of Hansee and McMahon Halls.

“The core of this is to make sure we get the family housing units back at the same rental rates, and to be able to have enough upfront money to start rebuilding Haggett,” Lubin said.

As for resources provided to families who will be displaced by this project, Lubin stated that current resident families would be given two to three years notice to find alternative housing, and housing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis in Radford Court.

“I think that the work we can do is really exciting,” Delisa said. “But the impact on some of the people who’d be losing out on that 50% AMI housing would be considerable in those two years, so I think it's trying to mitigate what we can and see what alternative options or resources we’re able to provide those families.”

Reach contributing writer Lauryn Daniels at news@dailyuw.com.

