Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Housing & Food Services (HFS) dining and other food industry jobs have experienced significant staffing shortages, resulting in limited hours of operation and the permanent closure of some dining spaces altogether.

“If management didn’t go downhill and if the scheduling didn’t get horrible … [and] if students were put first, I probably would’ve stayed.”

These are the words of ex-UW HFS barista Ellie Gerth, who worked at Parnassus, Public Grounds, and Microsoft Cafe between winter quarter and spring quarters in 2022. After experiencing major management shifts during her spring quarter at UW, Gerth endured the downfall of what was more than just a job at an iconic campus coffee shop.

“I loved Parnassus,” Gerth said. “It wasn’t just a job … It was a big part of me, and it was really hard seeing your managers and your bosses not care about what happens at the place you're currently working.”

According to Farzana Khan, HFS human resources manager for recruitment and compensation, the burden of the union contract in recruiting non-student employees after the pandemic and the competitive nature of pay outside of HFS dining jobs both played a major role in employee retainment.

“Our salaries can only be maintained per the union contract,” Khan said. “[During and after] the pandemic, there were higher salaries being paid in the industry, which therefore we could not necessarily compete with.”

Despite post-pandemic struggles, student employment has continued to hold steady for HFS. According to Khan, HFS is one of the biggest employers of students on campus, hiring up to 1,200 students per year and sometimes per quarter. With this amount of students comes an emphasis on their working experience. Khan reiterated the significance of HFS’ mission and its emphasis on supporting students.

“It’s important to us [to support students],” Khan said. “We do make great efforts to employ students and have that experience be a good one because for many students, it’s their first job they’ve ever had.”

The appeal of an easygoing, relaxed work atmosphere is what brought Maddie, another ex-HFS barista, to apply for the position during winter quarter in 2022. She highlighted the convenience of working on-campus, as well as the ability to receive food service experience prior to applying for off-campus jobs.

However, despite beginning their HFS careers with optimism and excitement, both Maddie and Gerth ended with poor management and a lack of support within their respective jobs. Maddie expressed this at Microsoft Cafe, where she received no training prior to her first day and endured an absent, nonchalant manager.

“I remember coming in and it was like, ‘Hey, I’m working here,’” Maddie said. “But nobody knew that you were new … or that you had to train another person. I was kind of just thrown in.”

Gerth similarly conveyed dissatisfaction with her later-assigned managers at Parnassus and their lack of interest in student well-being. Whether it was scheduling shifts with no concern regarding student schedules, or turning a blind eye to workplace issues that affected student well-being, these are only a few of the ways Gerth faced mistreatment while working at HFS.

“It didn’t used to be a bad thing, and then it became a bad thing very quickly … and it was really hard for us HFS workers to process and deal with,” Gerth said.

In spite of substandard management and frustrated student employees, HFS continues their recruitment efforts for non-student employees, hoping to fill the void left by the COVID-19 pandemic. Farzana highlighted events like job fairs and community outreach, as well as even hiring a candidate sourcing specialist.

“Despite the challenges, we are making progress with recruiting, and we are taking steps to support not only our regular staff, but … our student employees as well,” Farzana said.

Reach reporter Corey Olson at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @coreyholson

