‘If you think it’s just an Arizona or Texas problem — then you won’t be prepared for it’

In a recently released study from UW researchers, new data shows that heat-related deaths are a rising issue in Washington state. The study found that when the humidex, a measurement of the combined temperature and humidity of a given place, is in an extreme range, residents have an 8% increased chance of dying.

Logan Arnold, the study’s lead author, was a graduate student studying quantitative ecology and resource management. Tania Busch Isaksen, a UW associate teaching professor in environmental & occupational health sciences and co-director for the UW’s Collaborative on Extreme Event Resilience, was a co-author of the study.

“This study shows that heat-related mortality, even in a temperate area like Washington state, is a current environmental public health problem,” Arnold said. “It’s not a future public health problem that will exist in a warming climate — it’s something that we are already experiencing now.”

The study was unique, because it went much further than previous heat studies conducted across the state. Traditionally, these studies have been undergone by collecting data at a county-wide level. Because of the wide variety of climates in the state, this type of study drastically limited the amount of accurate information available as extreme data was wiped out by the county-level average. This study looked at regions by individual climate zone, allowing for more information to be obtained.

“The value of this study is that it empowers local environmental public health organizations with risk information specific to susceptible populations within their region so that they can use their limited funding to target heat exposure reduction strategies before the next extreme heat event occurs,” Busch Isaksen said.

The research team behind the study opted to look at death rates from 1980 to 2018 from May through September of each year. This meant that 153 days out of the year for 38 years were studied.

“This research adds to existing evidence that the burden of heat-health impacts resides in the effect on underlying health conditions,” Busch Isaksen said. “For example, we see an increase in diabetic and cardiovascular-related mortality associated with extreme heat days.”

While eye-opening in itself, the study used data gathered before the historic 2021 heatwave, pointing to the fact that climate change is a part of life now for millions of U.S. citizens.

“If you don’t know that your region is affected by extreme heat — if you think it’s just an Arizona or Texas problem — then you won’t be prepared for it,” Busch Isaksen said.

