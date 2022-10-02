Incident near Greek Row leaves one dead, investigation ongoing

Minutes after midnight on Oct. 1, an unidentified 21-year-old man was struck and killed in an accident at the intersection of 16th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 47th Street. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the death.

The incident came shortly after police responded to an earlier shooting just off the Ave. It is believed that the driver of the car was fleeing from the earlier crime scene when the car struck the victim.

The driver was not arrested at the scene of the crime, but police are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatality. Factors, such as discovery from a traffic collision investigation and official medical examiner, will determine the driver’s ultimate legal responsibility. SPD is urging anyone with information relating to the case to call their tip line at 206-233-5000.

