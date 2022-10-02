Incident near Greek Row leaves one dead, investigation ongoing

Minutes after midnight on Oct. 1, an unidentified 21-year-old man was struck and killed in an accident at the intersection of 16th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 47th Street. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the death.
The incident came shortly after police responded to an earlier shooting just off the Ave. It is believed that the driver of the car was fleeing from the earlier crime scene when the car struck the victim.
The driver was not arrested at the scene of the crime, but police are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatality. Factors, such as discovery from a traffic collision investigation and official medical examiner, will determine the driver’s ultimate legal responsibility. SPD is urging anyone with information relating to the case to call their tip line at 206-233-5000.
Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.