Indigenous Speaker Series builds intergenerational connections to traditional practices

On Jan. 31, the latest lecture in the Indigenous Speaker Series occurred online via Zoom. Over the course of the talk, Ruth Plenty Sweetgrass-She Kills emphasized the need for Indigenous American traditional cultural practices.

Plenty Sweetgrass-She Kills, director of food sovereignty at the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College and co-principal investigator for the National Science Foundation-funded WILLOW program, spoke about her work reconnecting communities to their Indigenous culture, especially traditional methods of food production.

Plenty Sweetgrass-She Kills was born and raised in the Three Affiliated Tribes (Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation) residing in the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota. Her current work in the WILLOW program involves implementing a method of success for native faculty and staff in STEM fields, with an intention to build connections and active learning within her community.

Everyone has a story to tell, but not all have the platform to do so. When Michelle Montgomery, the creator of the speaker series and associate professor of American Indian studies and ethnic, gender, and labor studies in the School of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences at UW Tacoma, arrived on campus, she felt as though the narrative and the community weren’t there.

Montgomery’s mission with the lecture series is to uplift Native voices of all generations and topics, whether they are speaking to lived experiences, climate science, food security, or cultural and racial justice.

“What we need are more faces to relate to,” Montgomery said. “It’s a long-term process, to also allow Indigenous peoples to be welcomed into all subject content. Not just American Indian studies, not just social work, not just education.”

In a virtual presentation over Zoom, Plenty Sweetgrass-She Kills focused on food sovereignty and the increasing disconnect from cultural traditions that came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic among many Indigenous communities. She specifically remarked about recently teaching her students to make corn mortars.

“That’s something we are trying to revive,” Plenty Sweetgrass-She Kills said. “How do we find this knowledge? How do we bring these things back to our people?”

In her most recent project with food sovereignty, Plenty Sweetgrass-She Kills is working with students to achieve traditional seed-multiplication — the process by which Native communities produce seeds for future use. However, they have faced many unexpected challenges due to restricted access to native lands in the Three Affiliated Tribes, as the North Dakotan reservations were dammed in the 1940s, resulting in a loss of around 155,000 acres.

“I’m working on these projects with seeds and plants that … [were] bought and left our communities, that were stolen and left our communities,” Plenty Sweetgrass-She Kills said. “Maybe they were traded, maybe they were part of that food network, maybe they were taken for research, maybe they were taken for money, but they left our communities like our people left.”

Despite these barriers, Plenty Sweetgrass-She Kills is starting to see those seeds return to Indigenous lands just like her relatives, and has hope that her community can grow stronger.

From an Indigenous perspective, the most important aspect of gaining knowledge is the ability to share it, whether across cultures or passed down through generations. According to Plenty Sweetgrass-She Kills, the return of traditional food production methods to Indigenous communities is a crucial element of restorative justice.

At a broader level, re-learning these facets of Native culture comes down to welcoming Indigenous people into instructional roles within the education system, especially at large universities like UW. As of 2019, American Indian, Alaska Native, and Pacific Islander students made up around 1% of the UW undergraduate population and 0.4% of the total faculty.

“Myself and Dr. Danica Miller were the first Indigenous Native faculty hired at UW Tacoma in 2014,” Montgomery said. “The campus itself came into fruition in 1996. Why did it take that long? All land around you is stolen land from Indigenous peoples. It’s important to acknowledge that, but in a respectful way.”

The Indigenous speaker series is scheduled for each month. Videos of previous events can be found on their website, including Dr. Ruth Plenty Sweetgrass-She Kills’ talk from last week.

