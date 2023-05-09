Is another COVID-19 variant on the rise?

On April 17, the World Health Organization (WHO) completed an initial risk assessment for the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant XBB.1.16 and designated it a variant of interest. To date, the variant has been reported in 33 countries, with a majority of the cases in India, but others in the United States, Singapore, Australia, Canada, Brunei, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

The XBB.1.16 variant is closely related to the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant, with only two gene changes. According to Francois Balloux, director of the UCL Genetics Institute at the University College London, he expects the XBB.1.16 variant to spread more sizably in countries that were not hit hard by the XBB.1.5 subvariant, such as China and India, rather than the United Kingdom.

According to Dr. Pavitra Roychoudhury of the vaccine and infectious disease division at the UW School of Medicine, XBB.1.16 is responsible for around 12% of COVID-19 cases in the United States. In Washington state, the XBB.1.16 variant was first detected in February and has caused roughly 10% of current COVID-19 cases since.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, based on current COVID-19 trends, the federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 is expected to expire May 11.

“As long as samples keep coming in, we at the UW Medicine virology lab will continue to conduct genomic sequencing for viral surveillance for as long as we can,” Roychoudhury said.

According to Roychoudhury, who works on COVID-19 virus genetic tracking, the potential impact of XBB.1.16 is unknown, but will continue to be monitored.

“Fortunately, we have built the infrastructure and capacity to respond quickly to any future surges,” Roychoudhury said.

The UW COVID-19 Epidemiological Curve is still declining, with only 56 total positive cases in the last 10 days.

When exposed to COVID-19, UW Med is advising precautions such as isolating, masking, and avoiding contact with high-risk individuals. The Husky Coronavirus Testing program is still providing PCR testing for members of the UW community, and one can enroll and get tested by visiting the Husky Coronavirus Testing page. The Hall Health Center also provides COVID-19 symptom evaluations and PCR testing appointments for UW students and established patients. In addition, the University of Washington has over-the-counter rapid antigen self-test kits that are available to students and personnel at no cost. These can be picked up at locations including the HUB, Magnuson Health Sciences Center, UW Tower, Willow Hall, Lander Hall, Poplar Hall, and UW Medicine at South Lake Union.

Reach reporter Allison Schaal at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @allison_schaal

