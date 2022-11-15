Is the Board of Regents listening?

On Nov. 9, the UW Board of Regents (BOR) convened for one of their eight public meetings of the year. Board Chair David Zeeck started the meeting by asking new members Linden Rhoads and Alexes Harris to provide introductory statements, after which the floor was opened for public commentary.

Immediately, the board was met with pressing concerns and backlash. The first public comment came from fourth-year student Kirby Bryant, addressing the recent crimes on the Ave and voicing complaints of the UW community who have recently experienced violence in the area.

“Students have asked and begged for more assistance, [but] the response at best has been inconsistent,” Bryant said. “It takes a lot for me to be concerned about my own safety — I am concerned about my safety.”

Lauren, only referenced by her first name, introduced herself as a UW student majoring in environmental science.

While appreciative of the board’s recent vote to divest from fossil fuel investments by 2027, the tone of the comment quickly shifted to frustration.

“Every day, I wake up, and I feel like I am going to my funeral … I am watching my future slip away,” she said. “Please put your energy into this, and make the University of Washington a beacon of hope.”

The final piece of public commentary came from Lisa Jones-Engel, a former UW primatologist turned senior science advisor to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Having previously worked at the controversial Washington National Primate Research Center (WaNPRC), in February, Jones-Engel called for it to be shut down.

“For the last year, I have been talking at you,” Jones-Engel said. “At no point have you asked a question.”

Jones-Engel has become a significant figure in the fight to close the WaNPRC, as just last year she led a group of protesters in a demonstration outside of the facility.

“You haven’t asked why the Primate Center felt compelled to destroy images,” Jones-Engel said. “You need to start asking these questions.”

Following the comments, the public was instructed to exit the room for the BOR’s closed-door executive session. Scheduled immediately after the executive session was a “social event for Regents and invited Faculty Senate leaders.”

The BOR’s next scheduled meeting is Jan. 11 in Gerberding 142. The full schedule for the group’s 2023 meetings will be posted online Jan. 6.

