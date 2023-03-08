‘It doesn’t occur to people that they have rights as renters’

In light of the approval of social housing initiative I-135, college-aged renters point to another housing issue — the illegal treatment of young renters by their landlords.

Under Washington state law, landlords are required to perform duties such as maintaining access to heating, hot and cold water, and electricity, as well as making any needed repairs to units. However, according to Violet Lavatai, executive director of the Tenants Union of Washington State, landlords often evade these duties when dealing with inexperienced renters.

“These landlords [are] banking on the fact that these are young people that do not know what their rights are,” Lavatai said.

Ruby Brown, a 20-year-old renter in the University District, encountered illegal treatment by her landlord. While living in her first apartment, Ivy House Apartments, Brown experienced an incident in which a suspected maintenance personnel entered the premises without receiving notice from her landlord. Brown received a panicked text from her roommate, who thought she was alone in the apartment.

“We received no communication that anyone was going to be in our apartment,” Brown said.

Washington state law RCW 59.18.150 requires that landlords provide tenants written notice two days before entering a property to make repairs, supply services, or perform inspections. Despite this, Brown and her roommates received no notice from their landlord that anyone would be entering. Ivy House Apartments declined to comment.

While living in another apartment, University Flats, this pattern of treatment continued for Brown. From Jan. 2 through Jan. 9, Brown had no access to hot water. Under Washington state law RCW 59.18.070, landlords are required to start making repairs within 24 hours of being notified when the issue deprives a tenant of hot or cold water, heat, electricity, or any other condition hazardous to human life. Landlords are also required to complete these repairs promptly. Although the law does not specify what constitutes a timely repair, Brown did not regain access to hot water for eight days.

Brown and her roommates suspected that their rights were being violated, but lack of experience as renters caused them to hesitate to confront their landlord. Lavatai says that landlords rely on this hesitancy from young renters; those who don’t know their rights are less likely to demand the duties that are required of landlords, letting landlords save money.

Another landlord-tenant dispute commonly seen by the UW Student Legal Services, an on-campus office that provides low-cost legal advice to UW students, is withheld security deposits. Landlords may withhold security deposits if a tenant breaks a lease or fails to pay rent, or else to cover the cost of damages. However, there are some instances where landlords cannot withhold security deposits.

Upon moving in, landlords must provide tenants with a move-in checklist detailing the condition of the unit, which must then be signed and dated. If the landlord fails to provide a move-in checklist, the landlord must return the full security deposit to the tenant upon move out. However, young renters who are not aware of this rule or are hesitant to challenge their landlords may be denied this protection.

Jacob Feleke, a UW third-year political science student, says his landlord withheld his $2,500 security deposit despite not receiving a move-in checklist.

Upon move out, Feleke was notified by his property management company, Marathon Properties, that his entire security deposit would be withheld and additional costs incurred. According to Feleke, the only damage to the unit was a result of normal wear and tear, which is protected under RCW 59.18.280.

Chris Pipes, one of the company’s property managers, said that Marathon Properties is usually very fair with deposits, and that this situation seems to be an outlier to their normal code of conduct.

Feleke was hesitant to challenge his landlord, fearing retaliation. Feleke was also not fully aware of the laws surrounding withheld security deposits until months after the situation occurred, when he attended a renters’ rights workshop held by UW Student Legal Services.

“Part of the reason why I didn’t ever press forward was just out of fear,” Feleke said.

Illegal treatment by landlords is an issue rampant in the UW and U-District community, as so many young people occupy these spaces. UW Student Legal Services says that landlord and tenant disputes are their most common area of practice, and emphasizes the importance of becoming “knowledgeable consumers” when it comes to housing.

The Tenants Union of Washington State receives a large volume of calls from student renters through their tenants rights hotline. Through their hotline, as well as their educational programs, workshops, and tenant counseling, the Tenants Union is working to educate young renters on their rights so that they can exercise them more effectively.

Along with education, collective action is an effective way to reclaim one’s rights as a tenant. Seattle Solidarity Network is a group of working-class people aiming to address disputes with landlords and bosses through collective action. In an era when access to affordable housing and fair, legal treatment by landlords often feels unachievable, renters may feel defeated. According to member Calvin Parker, tenants can find power in numbers.

“If you’re practicing being in this subservient position where you’re giving half your income to a landlord every month, then you’re gonna start to think of yourself as a subservient person, as someone who doesn’t deserve what the people on top have,” Parker said.

However, Parker pointed out that tenants can find power and solidarity in numbers.

“[If] you go to the property management office, they tell you to kick rocks,” Parker said. “[If] you go to the property management with 30 people, then they start to listen.”

