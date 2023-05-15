On May 5, hundreds of students gathered at the HUB for Unity Day, an event that featured Luna Luna, a Spanglish indie pop band from Texas, and was hosted by the ASUW Latine Student Commission (LSC) and ASUW Arts + Entertainment (A+E).

Unity Day is traditionally held every year in response to the commercialization of Cinco de Mayo. The LSC founded Unity Day at UW to bring the Latinx community together by celebrating both culture and community.

“The event had really high energy,” Dianna Laguan, ASUW LSC director said. “[Luna Luna] performed some of their songs as well as covers from some really iconic Latine songs that all of us have grown up listening to.”

Throughout the performance, people were dancing, yelling, and singing. After the band finished performing, they stayed back to take pictures and sign autographs with anyone who wanted one.

In addition to Luna Luna, Unity Day also featured performances such as baile folklórico, a traditional Mexican dance, along with a performance from a salsa and bachata group.

Several Latinx RSOs, such as The Purple Group, Indigenous Students of Latin America, and Unidas Seremos, sold a wide variety of cultural foods, including esquites, churros, and tamales at the HUB. All RSOs were completely sold out before the event ended.

Laguan wanted this year’s Unity Day to encapsulate as many different ethnicities from Latin America as possible. With folklórico representing Mexico, bachata representing the Dominican Republic, and Luna Luna having members from Columbia and El Salvador, a wide array of cultures were represented.

This year, in addition to working with the A+E, LSC worked with the ASUW Student Disability Commission, Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity, and El Centro de la Raza.

“I really wanted people to feel proud of like their culture and their heritage,” Laguan said. “Latines at UW exist and I wanted people to know that. It’s beautiful to see people to come together for a common goal and event to celebrate community and culture.”

