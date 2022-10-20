‘It won't be 100% on the women’

A UW-led study is currently testing a proposed new gel-form contraceptive for men on hundreds of couples across the United States, Europe, Africa, and South America. Other than relying on female contraceptives, a vasectomy, condoms, or abstaining from sex, men have limited birth control options currently available.

“I think a male birth control option would be great,” sophomore Erik Bengtson said. “I mean other than condoms, all contraceptives are female birth control. And I know a lot of those have serious side effects that don't seem super ethical … It seems super cool to have some sort of male birth control that’s a little more reliable than condoms and have something reversible without negative side effects like female birth control options.”

The gel is designed to temporarily reduce a man’s sperm production when applied without compromising sexual drive. It contains a combination of testosterone and progestin, hormones that suppress sperm production and has a consistency and appearance similar to that of hand sanitizer.

Male participants in the study apply the gel by hand to both shoulders daily. The contraceptive is being developed jointly by The Population Council, a reproductive health-focused non-profit organization, and the National Institutes of Health.

“One of the really important points about this contraceptive gel, in contrast to some other methods that are available for men, is that we know it's 100% reversible,” Dr. Stephanie Page, a professor in the School of Medicine and lead researcher at the Seattle trial site, said. “When men stop using the gel, in six to 12 weeks, their sperm count comes back and they restore their fertility.”

Men and women participating in the study must be between the ages of 18 and 50 years old, healthy, and sexually active in a stable, mutually exclusive relationship of at least one year. Over the span of two years, male participants visit the clinic about 31 times and their female partners about 10 times.

“I tried the birth control pill and IUDs and a couple other methods too,” Mel Hopkins, a study participant with type 1 diabetes, said. “For type 1 diabetes, there’s a lot to deal with as far as hormone fluctuations and how that affects my blood sugar. I just am very weary about suppressing my hormones for a long time.”

There are a variety of reasons that people choose to use male contraceptives. Some UW students are interested in the possibility of men playing a more active role in preventing unwanted pregnancies.

“I think it would be a good idea for more men to be open to trying birth control,” Aubrey Orth, a sophomore at UW, said. “It won't be 100% on the women to make sure they don't have a kid.”

The study is estimated to take two years with initial results expected in early 2024. Men are eligible to be compensated up to $2600 for participating and their female partners up to $840.

Reach contributing writer Talia Ikezawa at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @IkezawaTalia

