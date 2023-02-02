Fall 2022 was notable for several violent events in the U-District. Because of this, conversations and initiatives regarding safety were a priority for students, families, and administration, alike, with the then-newly founded Division of Campus Community Safety (DCCS), led in interim by Sally Clark, at the center of many of these conversations. A month into 2023, where does the Division of Campus Community Safety find itself, and what is its agenda for the new year?

According to the Division of Campus Community Safety’s webpage, the organization “leads planning, prevention, response and recovery for the UW through three key emergency and safety response units, UW Emergency Management, UW SafeCampus, and UW Police (Seattle Campus).”

One of the motivating factors to create this division was the desire to have one group solely focused on issues of campus safety all of the time. According to Clark, the events of fall quarter highlighted how helpful a model like this can be.

“[A dedicated unit] meant that I could stay focused on certain day-to-day things,” Clark said. “What are we doing with the city? What is happening north of 45th? How are we helping students in terms of moving around safely after dark? What changes do we need to make?”

Clark noted that after several months in her position, one topic that is repeatedly at the forefront of safety conversations is student mental health.

“The sense that you are safe and secure in some place overlaps with all of us; it's all of our responsibility to create an environment in which people can thrive,” Clark said.

Clark and the division are also working on the issues that naturally arise from having an open, public campus in the middle of the city. Clark explained that there is an increasing number of reports of people who feel unsure about what to do when they encounter someone who is unwell.

“One of the things that I learned is that we need to do a better job of giving people the tools either to understand when they can ask somebody how they are doing or when they should leave it to someone else, and to know who that [someone else] is,” Clark said.

Moving around campus and surrounding areas is a major area of importance for the DCCS. Clark said that there was a large increase in demand for the NightRide and Husky NightWalk services, especially right after the late-October shooting in the U-District. In order to meet the demand, the university contracted temporarily with Lyft.

Clark is also collaborating with UWPD Chief Craig Wilson to look at the possibility of centralizing the NightRide and Husky NightWalk services into the Safe Zone app in order to make all services more accessible for students.

As the DCCS continues to develop, Clark hopes to bring in other voices. She hopes to create an advisory group that includes a cohort of UW community members that is reflective of the vast variety of individuals who spend time on campus so that the division can adapt to best serve UW’s diverse community.

UW offers several safety resources available for students including Husky NightWalk and NightRide, UW Alert, and the Safe Zone app. For more information on the Division of Campus Community Safety, visit their website.

Reach reporter Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

