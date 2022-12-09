On Wednesday, Nov. 30, members of the UW chapter of Iranian Scholars for Liberty joined 226 other universities in 24 countries across North America, Europe, and Oceania to stand in solidarity with the people of Iran.

These protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Jina “Mahsa” Amini, a Kurdish woman, have swept the globe since her death on Sept. 16 in morality police custody.

The rally included statements by protest organizers as well as Corey Clay, UW’s diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, choreographed artistic performances, and collective song. Chants such as “jin, jiyan, azadi,” (Kurdish for “women, life, freedom”) “down with Islamic Republic,” “we never forget, we never forgive,” and “be the voice of Iran,” rang out across Red Square.

“This is a movement that was started and is led by women, and it has united everyone from around the world, because women have been marginalized and discriminated against around the world,” Saghar Amini, fourth-year UW student, said.

Amini, who left her home country of Iran to study in the United States, has been a steadfast presence of leadership at almost every protest throughout the Seattle area since September.

“I feel some survivor’s guilt when all of this happens … that [I’m] not there on the streets and [I’m] not there with [my] family or loved ones,” Amini said. “But I also think that our voice here is really strong and effective, because we have to make this a worldwide, nonpartisan issue for it to get somewhere.”

Amini’s double role as both an organizer as well as a student set to graduate this quarter has presented her with unique challenges.

“It’s my last quarter, but I still have found it hard to be able to concentrate on my studies and I find that it’s the same with almost all the other students that I’m speaking to that are Iranian,” Amini said. “So that’s one of the things we’re asking the University of Washington to do … [give] some flexibility for students that are going through so much.”

The protests within Iran have led to the deaths of at least 448 people at the hands of the Iranian government, according to nonprofit Iran Human Rights. Despite this bloodshed, protesters inside and outside Iran continue to show incredible courage in their calls ranging from demands for womens’ freedom to choose to wear hijab and an abolishment of the morality police — a demand that has been said to have been satisfied by the Iranian government but has been disputed by local activists — to demands for a total regime change.

“I’m extremely proud of these young people that are carrying this revolution,” one protestor said. “I’ve been [in the United States] for 45 years … We have tried and tried and tried in the past, but this one got traction and it has unified people inside and outside Iran.

Reach reporter Taija PerryCook at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @taijalynne.

