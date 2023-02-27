Jordan Peterson show opposed by transgender rights protestors

A small crowd of protestors made clear the night of Feb. 16 that Jordan Peterson’s rhetoric will not go unchallenged in Seattle.

Gathered outside the Paramount Theatre, a group of about 20 young protestors held signs and chanted at the hundreds of attendees lined up to hear Peterson speak.

Peterson, a well-known media personality and right-wing provocateur, appeared at the Paramount Theatre as part of his “Beyond Order” tour, after canceling an appearance at the Paramount in 2022. The protestors gathered an hour before the show, holding pride flags and signs with slogans such as, “STG presents: Fascism” and, “incel daddy won’t get you laid.”

Most of the protesters Thursday night were college-aged. All declined to share if they were UW students out of fear of leaking personal information and reprisal from right-wing activists, they said.

Protestors gathered to oppose Peterson’s stances on several issues. One demonstrator cited Peterson’s comments on Ashkenazi Jewish people. But, by far, the most common reason given was Peterson’s transphobia. The image promoting the protest sported a trans flag with the words “protect trans kids.”

A long-time professor at the University of Toronto, Peterson remained out of the public eye for nearly 20 years before emerging as a right-wing figure.

“Around 2016, around the time of the Trump campaign and the early Trump years, he rose to some celebrity on the right because he refused to refer to trans people by their pronouns,” Alexander Reid Ross, a fellow at the Centre for the Analysis of the Radical Right, a UK-based research center, said. “For his supporters, this was a very defiant pose.”

Peterson’s unique appeal in the right-wing cultural sphere is due to his portrayal of his left-wing opponents as authoritarian, according to Ross.

“So much of his stardom came from enthusiastically exaggerating the totalitarian and tyrannical aspects of the left, particularly as it pertains to sexual and gender differences,” Ross said. “While underplaying the sort of consonant tendencies on the far right, which increasingly embraced him.”

Ross describes Peterson’s worldview as motivated by fear, specifically fear of the unknown. He cites a passage from Peterson’s book “Maps of Meaning,” in which he states, “Fear is the a priori position, the natural response to everything for which no structure of behavioral adaptation has been designed and inculcated. Fear is the innate reaction to everything that has not been rendered predictable.”

Ross describes Peterson’s effect as a radicalizing force that takes advantage of the fear of progress he instills.

“All people have doubts, moments of self-criticism,” Ross said. “Little crises. And he draws all the little crises into a big crisis, an existential crisis of the modern world … in doing that, he draws people into the darkest of places. And from that darkest place, he gives them breadcrumbs to lead them out into feeling better. And what I've just described to you is radicalization. That is effectively the method of radicalization in extremist organizations.”

Katelyn Daviscourt, a former Turning Point USA activist and current writer for Rebel News, was also present at the protest. Daviscourt is best known for spreading false reports that “antifa” was starting wildfires in Oregon in 2020. She attempted to interview several event attendees, asking questions about the protestors and calling them antifa, but was hounded by protestors shining flashlights into her camera and playing copyrighted music in an attempt to prevent her footage from being posted. She got into repeated altercations with one protestor before leaving.

The visual contrast between protestors and attendees was stark. On average, event attendees were older and very few were wearing masks. Many sported three-piece suits and slicked-back hair. Most of the protestors wore masks, backpacks, and black clothing. Several event attendees heckled the protestors for wearing masks.

Event attendees responded with chants of “he’s a fascist” and jabs about Peterson’s past addiction to Benzodiazepines. Other protestors engaged event attendees directly, asking, “Do you dress up to watch him on your couch too?” and saying, “Just because he’s Canadian doesn’t mean he’s nice.”

Event attendees largely ignored the heckles, but some engaged with one persistent protestor who handed out leaflets detailing grievances against Peterson. When asked why Peterson continues to misgender Elliot Page, a transgender actor, one attendee exclaimed, “Elliot Page is a genetic female, that's why!”

Protestors admonished attendees, asking them if they had any transgender friends. They reminded attendees of the high rate of violence against transgender people, which Ross tied directly to Peterson’s rhetoric against transgender people.

“It all comes back to his fear,” Ross said. “The role that fear plays in [Peterson’s] life and the fact that trans people are just so scary to men.”

The protest continued Friday for the second night of Peterson’s show at the Paramount.

Across the street from the venue, police cars and several dozen officers from SPD’s Public Order Engagement Team gathered. Security for the theater handled the protesters and directed the flow of attendees while the police officers looked on.

The only police interference happened when a protester turned on a bullhorn; a sergeant informed them that they would have to move across the street in order to not damage the attendees' hearing. The protester turned off the bullhorn.

Peterson’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Reach contributing writer Cormac Wolf at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @cormacwolf

