Latest COVID-19 variant hitting hard

As of July 16, the new omicron subvariant, BA.5, has become the dominant strain in the United States. A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the variant accounted for approximately 78% of ongoing COVID-19 cases across the country in the past two weeks.

Critically, there are new questions about the severity of the latest strain of the omicron variant. Although too early to have long term data on the subject, initial records point to the fact that, like the original omicron variant, BA.5 may lead to more infections or reinfections but fewer hospitalizations and fatalities among vaccinated populations.

“We're probably at a number [of total cases] less than what we saw in January, but something very sizable and probably one of the largest surges we've had through the whole pandemic,” UW Medicine infectious diseases physician Dr. John Lynch said in an email.

12% of Washington state ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients as of July 21, according to the Washington State Department of Health. While this is a significant decrease from January, when COVID patients accounted for over 30% of occupied ICU beds, it marks a steady increase from this spring. In early April, this statistic was under 3%, indicating the severity of the new strain.

This also aligns with the recent news that President Joe Biden has contracted a form of COVID-19. Given the prevalence of the new strain, it is thought that the president, who is said to be experiencing mild symptoms, has BA.5. A new study suggests that the variant is more resistant to antibodies found in those who have been vaccinated, accounting for the steep rise in cases.

Doctors are hoping that the rise in cases will make the general public more eager to get their booster shots. At the moment, a little more than a third of eligible people in the United States have gotten their first booster shot. 67% of the U.S. population have gotten their first set of vaccinations, with an additional 11% having at least one vaccination. This is generally on pace with the world rates, as 67% of the total population has had at least one vaccination against COVID-19.

“I think that if you're eligible for boosters in any way, shape, or form – you should definitely get them,” Lynch said. “For those who are eligible for that second booster, absolutely get it on board.”

Currently, everyone 5 years old and older are encouraged to get their COVID-19 booster shot. Those either 50 years old and above or 12 and above that fit specific immunocompromization guidelines are recommended a second booster dose.

“I do not think that waiting for an omicron-specific booster or vaccine in the fall is necessary,” Lynch said. “We really know we're in a surge right now with a highly transmissible variant.”

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.