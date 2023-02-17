Legislation condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, legislation establishing new wellness day introduced at ASUW Senate meeting

Led by recently elected senate speaker Sephora-Clotilde Zoro, the ASUW Senate met on Valentine’s Day to introduce two new resolutions.

Reintroduced by Sen. Francisco Dojenia after being tabled indefinitely last spring, R-29-8 seeks to affirm ASUW’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

R-29-9, introduced by Sen. Aliyah Cleveland, hopes to establish a student wellness day every spring quarter beginning 2024.

Several senators were nominated for committee positions; another round of nominations and elections will take place next week.

Resolution to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, again

Prior to R-29-8, Dojenia had introduced R-28-20 to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; it was tabled indefinitely in May of last year. After taking into consideration the former resolution’s criticisms, mainly for a “lack of substance,” Dojenia still hopes to affirm ASUW’s stance on the ongoing war.

“With the first anniversary of the invasion coming up … I think it’s essential that we finally condemn the invasion, because we have yet to do that,” Dojenia said.

Various senators questioned what Dojenia has changed since the last time he had introduced the legislation, including Sen. Winter Roberts.

“Did you consult with Ukrainian senators on this?” Roberts said. “Do they even support this bill?”

Despite Dojenia stating he had not received a response from the single Ukrainian RSO he contacted, the resolution successfully passed a motion to move to the General Affairs committee.

Some spring self-care

Cleveland cited the positive impacts of wellness days in combating the recent negative trends of student mental health in R-29-9, a resolution seeking to add a student wellness day to the spring calendar.

The resolution proposed that the wellness day take place sometime during the third to sixth week of every spring quarter. On that day, instruction won’t take place, but mental health and academic resources would still be open — other than ones run by student employees.

“It will be up to faculty to determine how their instructional plans will change,” Cleveland said. “This might mean that instruction is shifted a little bit, or the same amount of instruction is included within the quarter.”

The resolution was successful, moving to the Academic and Administrative Affairs committee for further approval.

The ASUW Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Miller 301 and over Zoom. The link to their meetings can be found on their website.

