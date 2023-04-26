‘Let people know how much you care’

For Earth Month, UW focused on spreading awareness about the efforts being taken to combat global warming and address its effects, shining a spotlight on those who work to protect the environment year-round.

On April 19, the Earth Day Fair featured booths from various student groups and university departments. From the UW Farm to the Foster School of Business, each organization shared how they advocate for sustainability, what actions they’re taking, and how to get involved.

Regardless of their organization’s focus, participants at the fair emphasized how important it is to have open and honest conversations about climate change, while also acknowledging how difficult it is to facilitate those discussions in everyday life.

“So many students go through UW without ever engaging with the environment, green ideas, [or] sustainability,” Bridget Ury, a fourth-year student, said.

Ury is an officer for the Sustainability Curriculum Coalition, an RSO committed to introducing a sustainability graduation requirement.

Outside the environmental science discipline, most UW departments offer elective courses dedicated to sustainability. However, students taking these classes tend to have a prior interest in environmental health, so it can be difficult to reach other groups on campus.

“There’s so many different perspectives and definitions of sustainability, you can incorporate it into every single major,” Ury said.

At each table, organizations advocated for more widespread environmental representation in politics, art, classrooms, businesses, and publications.

“It needs to be a wider part of our culture, addressing this as one of the major issues of our time,” Bailey Cunningham, a first-year student with Washington Public Interest Research Group (WASHPIRG), said. “It is very difficult to stay updated by yourself, [environmental information] is not as accessible to the public as it should be.”

Global Renewables Infrastructure Development (GRID), another RSO, works to bring renewable energy to underserved communities with past projects in Guatemala and Puerto Rico. In addition to their hands-on projects, GRID has expanded into science communication with a Medium blog (@gridatuw) to help people understand renewable energy without complex technical language.

“I was looking at a lot of what we put out, and honestly, there’s things that I don’t know,” Julia White, a graduate student with GRID, said. “What is out there? What are people saying? Let’s break that down, make it a bit simpler, take out some of the jargon. What does this actually mean for the regular person?”

Though Earth Month is coming to a close, each organization at the fair will continue its work. WASHPIRG has lobbied for environmental policy in the Washington state legislature, and GRID has upcoming projects in Honduras and Zambia. These are only a few of the many groups working for climate action at UW.

“Bring it up with your friends and family, spread awareness,” Cunningham said. “Let people know how much you care.”

Reach contributing writer Alison Sabella at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alisonsabella

