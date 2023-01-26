Library strike averted, eleventh hour deal reached between union and UW

After 21 straight hours of negotiating, a tentative contract deal was reached between members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 925 and the UW administration bargaining teams. The agreement came just three hours before union members were set to walk off the job and go on strike.

The deal, reached around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 25, is the culmination of over a year and a half of work. Librarians, library staff, and employees of UW Press unionized in June 2021. Since then, initial contract negotiations have been ongoing. In October 2022, a one-day strike was held in protest of the lack of a concrete deal.

“It took 38 bargaining sessions over 16 months, but we finally reached an agreement,” Tricia Schroeder, president of SEIU 925, the union representing UW Libraries and Press staff, said. “Nobody wanted to go on strike, but they were willing to do it to prove they know what they’re worth.”

On the afternoon of Jan. 25, the same time that the strike was scheduled to commence, members of the union still met at Red Square to hold a rally in celebration of a contract being struck.

Following a request for comment, UW spokesperson and interim assistant vice president for communications Victor Balta spoke to the administration’s belief in the negotiation process.

“Librarians and staff at UW Libraries, and their colleagues at UW Press, do an excellent job and the University values their work,” Balta said. “This process was always about reaching a fair and equitable contract, and we are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement.”

The next step in the process is preparing drafts of the contract for union members to look at before a final ratification vote is held in the coming weeks.

