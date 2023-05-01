Light rail trains disrupted for up to two weeks

Link light rail passengers heading to UW the morning of April 28 were met with half-hour delays and massive crowds, as service disruptions rocked the train system.

According to Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher, delays could last up to two weeks, as workers assess a hole in the ceiling of Westlake Station which has caused “structural damage” to the tunnel.

The disruption to service means that trains are only running every 32 minutes between the Capitol Hill and Stadium stations. North of Capitol Hill Station and south of Stadium Station, trains are running every 15 minutes, compared with the usual frequency of 8 to 10 minutes.

Sound Transit stressed that it is vital to allow for extra time if taking the light rail to UW to account for the delays.

As an example of what the affected route might look like, Gallagher described how a passenger would take the train from south of Stadium Station north to UW.

When passengers reach Stadium Station, they will need to disembark and board a shuttle which will take them to Capitol Hill Station. At Capitol Hill, they will again need to disembark and board a train heading north to campus. Passengers north of Capitol Hill will not need to adjust their route to UW.

While the change is in effect, Sound Transit urges passengers to consider options other than the light rail. The King County Metro operates several buses which service the affected areas, such as routes 49 and 70. A detailed guide to navigating service disruptions is available on the Sound Transit website.

According to Gallagher, the structural damage was caused Thursday night by a contractor at street level, who was “removing a clock” and accidentally punctured the roof of the tunnel.

While assessing the damage could take up to two weeks, repairs may take longer and possibly mean additional service disruptions.

“We are really sorry for the inconvenience to passengers,” Gallagher said. “But the disruption is really necessary for safety reasons.”

For more transit updates, the Sound Transit Twitter is routinely updated.

Reach reporter Cormac Wolf at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @cormacwolf

