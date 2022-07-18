Local Starbucks strikes over unionization fallout

Sunday saw Seattle’s Starbucks Roastery location shutter its doors as employees went on strike to protest the corporation’s refusal to negotiate a contract with the newly unionized branch. The strike comes after Starbucks has refused to bargain with the group since the April 21 vote.

The major point of contention for the vote to unionize is that it was conducted by mail-in ballot. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Labor Relations Board established guidelines in setting up alternative election methods for union votes. The Seattle Starbucks Roastery location opted to utilize a mail-in election in response to still-elevated COVID-19 rates after the surge over the winter.

“Our decision to join a union was because we have always known that partners deserve a seat at the table,” the Starbucks location wrote in their notice of strike. “[It was] to be seen as equals, as business partners engaging in a mutually beneficial agreement of labor — not to have our record-profit be taken from us unfairly as we are worked harder than ever, and, with recent record inflation, paid even less.”

Opened in 2014, the Seattle Starbucks Roastery has served as a flagship location for the Seattle-based company for the past eight years. Described as “the fulfillment of a decades-long dream — an homage to our relentless pursuit of coffee innovation that will create for our customers the most immersive, sensory demonstration of how we source, roast and craft the finest coffee from around the world,” the location was seen as the future of the coffee giant.

In recent months, Starbucks has been dogged by accusations of union busting. Since December 2021, when the first United States location voted to unionize, nearly 100 other locations have followed suit. The first Seattle location to unionize was on Broadway and Denny in late March of this year.

Recently, Starbucks announced that multiple Seattle locations would close out of an abundance of caution, citing personal safety, racism, lack of access to health care, a growing mental health crisis, rising drug use, and more in an open letter published July 11.

"It’s issues related to chronic homelessness, through substance abuse, to [the] mental health crisis to social and economic upheaval following the the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — it's all of these things," a spokesperson for the company told ABC news.

The tension between workers and Starbucks coincides with other large-scale companies facing similar issues. Locally based tech company Amazon has also faced allegations of union busting and anti-worker policy across many locations.

“The idea that Starbucks knows best for us is yet another move in the company's recent actions to infantilize, demean, and talk down to its partners,” the strike notice reads.

None of the Starbucks located on UW’s campus have voted for, or have active votes on, unionization pending at this time.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

