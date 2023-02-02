Man stabbed in U-District, no students involved

On the evening of Jan. 31, a man was non-fatally stabbed at the intersection of Northeast 45th Street and University Way Northeast. While police were initially called to investigate a report of rocks being thrown, the case became much more serious once the stabbing was discovered.

According to UWPD, the victim was visiting a business when they were accosted by a male and female suspect in a nearby alleyway. Allegedly, the male suspect described himself as a “skinhead” and told the victim to “leave my country” before proceeding to stab him in the chest.

The two suspects were last seen heading south on University Way by foot, but were unable to be located by officers at the time.

While the victim’s injuries were deemed non-life threatening at the scene of the crime, he was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

UWPD is currently treating the incident as a malicious harassment crime and the investigation will be led by homicide detectives going forward. Those with any information are urged to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

