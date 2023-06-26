 Skip to main content
‘Massive gains’ secured for postdocs and researchers following 9-day strike

UAW 4121 and UW reach tentative agreement

Researcher and postdoc strike

Researchers and postdocs at the University of Washington strike at Red Square on June 7, 2023.

 Maddy Grassy

Following a nine-day strike, UW postdocs and research scientists and engineers reached a tentative contract agreement with UW. The contract was ratified by 99% of members across the research and engineer and postdoc units.

UAW says that the new terms are “substantial improvements” to existing provisions. Key features of the agreement include secured minimum wage pay, increased childcare funding, improved support for international scholars, expanded accommodations for disabled union members, stronger resources to address discrimination and harassment, and better transportation options.

UW administration is “pleased to have reached agreements” with each of the respective groups, according to UW spokesperson Victor Balta.

According to the UAW 4121 press release, the six-day strike was “the second-longest strike at the University of Washington, and first-ever strike exclusively by researchers in the U.S.”

“Every single day on the picket lines, we came together as workers united in a shared struggle to improve our working conditions for the sustainability of our positions now and into the future,” Tricia Wu, research scientist in biological structure, said.. I am so proud of what we were able to accomplish with this contract.”

The contract came into effect upon ratification and will expire Jan 31, 2025.

Reach News Editor Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com.

