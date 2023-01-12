Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant emphasis has been put on the advice “if you are sick, stay home.” Yet the fear of missing an exam, being docked for an absence, or the hassle of having to obtain a medical note can prevent students from doing so.

Per UW’s policy, professors are prohibited from asking for or receiving a medical excuse note from a student. According to Dr. Lili Church, executive director of Hall Health Center, this policy is not followed by all professors. Hall Health has seen a recent uptick in the number of students requesting a note to excuse their absence from class.

Some students are unaware of the policy. The staff at Hall Health notifies these students who call or come in person, so that they can have an informed conversation with their professor. However, at times the response is, “I know that is the rule, but I have to [because] my professor says that I need to,” Church said.

UW cites privacy, the diversion of medical resources, as well as costs of medical appointments as a barrier against students without access to medical care as reasons for eliminating the use of medical excuse notes.

Health care resources are scarce and sacred. Dr. Church explained that Hall Health leaves several appointments open each day for students who need to be seen urgently. Now, there are times where these appointments are filled by individuals who, though sick, do not need to be seen immediately, if at all. Instead, it is their desire to obtain a medical note that drives them to seek care.

“We are not going to sit there and question [students] — we are here to help you,” Church said. “They make an appointment; they know that they don't need it, and then they are evaluated for whatever their illness is. We see if we can help otherwise. They’re here so we take care of them.”

Carina Fourie, an associate professor in the philosophy department and chair in medical ethics, offered additional points to consider.

An example that she cited is the unnecessary spread of infectious diseases in a waiting room. Additionally, some students have chronic illnesses or symptoms that prevent them from going to a class, but do not necessitate a visit to a doctor's office.

“I do have a lot of sympathy with other instructors in terms of wanting students to be engaged in the course, and wanting them to be truthful, and wanting to be fair in terms of how we treat students,” Fourie said.

Although there is a consensus that showing up for class is vital for student success, Fourie, Church, and UW administration all agree that medical excuse notes do not help students achieve their academic goals.

Reach reporter Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.